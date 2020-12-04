(Kansas City, MO) -- Neglect and misconduct charges have been dismissed against three employees for their involvement in a fatal duck boat accident on Table Rock Lake in 2018. Seventeen people died when one of the tourist boats sank. U-S District Judge Doug Harpool upheld recommendations made last September during a Wednesday hearing. The boat captain, the general manager of the boat’s operator, and the manager on duty that day were charged. The boat sank during a storm on the lake near Branson.
(St. Peters, MO) -- Investigators say 22-year-old Amethyst Killian was stabbed more than 20 times on Thanksgiving day. An O’Fallon is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in her death and the death of her unborn baby. Investigators say they haven’t been able to determine what the motive was for suspect Damion Delgado. He’s not talking. Delgado and the victim met online and were engaged in some kind of unexplained activity the night she was killed. Killian left her house in the early morning hours of November 26th to go get cigarettes – and she never returned.
(Potosi, MO) -- A Missouri death row inmate has died at the Potosi Correctional Center. Fifty-six-year-old Richard Davis was awaiting execution after videotaping the sexual torture of two women he eventually killed. Davis was convicted in 2008 in the deaths of 41-year-old Marsha Spice and 36-year-old Michelle Huff-Ricci. Prosecutors told the court Davis and his former girlfriend, Dena Riley, videotaped themselves assaulting the victims to fulfill his sexual fantasies. Davis had been hospitalized for more than two weeks before he died.
(Holts Summit, MO) -- Authorities in Callaway County say four juveniles have been taken into custody for vandalizing a church in Holts Summit last month. The suspects ranging in age from 14-to-16 were arrested Tuesday morning. Sheriff Clay Chism says they all are from Holts Summit or the Jefferson City area. They are being held in a juvenile justice center in Columbia. Deputies were called to the Mount Vernon Missionary Baptist Church by a fire alarm at about 1:30 a-m November 26th. Sheriff Chism says the incident hasn’t been labeled a hate crime yet. The suspects are charged with burglary and property damage.
(Columbia, MO) -- An old friend will be standing on the opposite sideline at Faurot Field Saturday when the Missouri Tigers host Arkansas. Tiger quarterback Conor Bazelak should be somewhat familiar with the Razorback defense. His former head coach, Barry Odom, is the defensive coordinator for the visitors. The game was delayed from last week by positive COVID-19 testing results inside the Razorback football program. Both the Tigers and Arkansas have surpassed expectations for this season and there is a possibility the outcome could decide whether one or both goes to a bowl game.