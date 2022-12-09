(Statewide) -- Missouri has added more dates to its deer hunting season in the upcoming year. The Department of Conservation says the changes to deer hunting regulations have to do with a rising deer population and the spread of the deadly chronic wasting disease in deer. The Missouri Conservation Commission has signed off on a new firearms early anterless portion, a new firearms chronic wasting disease portion, and changes to firearms antlerless permits available in most counties. To find out when the seasons are and the regulation changes, go to the Missouri Department of Conservation’s website – mdc.mo.gov.
(Statewide) -- Several education-related bills have been filed by Missouri lawmakers for the upcoming legislative session. State Senator Lauren Arthur wants to create a student loan forgiveness program for students who become teachers in high needs public or charter schools. She also wants to change the formula used to fund K-12 public schools. State Senator Greg Razer is proposing to require Missouri’s K-12 Education Department to create a resource for parents to monitor language developmental milestones for children who are deaf and hard of hearing. State Senator Mike Moon wants to ban the discussion of gender identity or sexual orientation by school workers. State Representative Phil Christofanelli is proposing to expand private schooling scholarship amounts for students with special needs. The session begins January 4.
Missouri is getting nearly three-million-dollars in federal funding to help create access to reliable, high-speed internet. The funding is part of the federal bipartisan infrastructure law passed by Congress and signed into law by President Biden. Missouri Congressman Emanuel Cleaver says, “whether you are a student or small business owner, high-speed internet has quickly become an essential component to competing in the 21st century economy.” As part of the federal funding, Missouri must create a five-year action plan to close the broadband access gap; identify unserved and underserved locations; survey communities on barriers to getting service; and train the next generation to build the needed broadband infrastructure.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reminding drivers that roads will be congested for residents taking to the highways for the holidays. They want your Christmas to be merry and for everyone to arrive at their holiday celebrations safely. Some advice they give for drivers includes buckling up, obeying traffic laws, paying attention, and don’t drink and drive. Captain John Hotz says holiday drivers affect traffic patterns and if you’re planning a trip, keep this in mind.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is launching the first statewide interactive dashboard displaying maternal mortality data. The dashboard summarizes the years of 2017 through 2019 from the state Maternal Mortality Review Committee, which operates using an ever-changing system to better understand the context and causes surrounding a woman’s death. The U.S. has the highest rate of maternal mortality among 11 developed nations. According to the DHSS, an average of 61 Missouri women die while pregnant or within one year of pregnancy.