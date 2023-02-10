(Jefferson City, Mo) -- The Missouri House has passed a wide-ranging crime bill. The package includes appointing a special prosecutor to handle violent crime cases in St. Louis and other areas with a high homicide rate. Republicans have been targeting St. Louis Prosecutor Kim Gardner and the more than 200 pending murder cases in her office. The bill no longer includes a bipartisan effort to limit unsupervised minors from having guns in public. It now goes to the Senate.
(Jefferson City, Mo) -- Governor Mike Parson is making a friendly Super Bowl wager with Pennsylvania’s governor. The loser has to fly the other team’s flag at the loser’s state Capitol. Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson are going to the Super Bowl. The Kansas City Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in Phoenix. Kickoff is at 5:30.
(Columbia, Mo) -- The University of Missouri Board of Curators has approved five new projects at the University of Missouri-Columbia and University of Missouri-Kansas City that will create more than 225,000 square feet of research space. These projects will focus on agriculture, health sciences and clinical spaces for autism treatment. The spending includes an $8 million project at the National Swine Resource and Research Center funded by a grant from the NIH with just over $30,000 from the university. The Thompson Center for Autism will build a new facility with $55 million funded by $27.5 million in state appropriations, $15 million in gifts and $12.5 million in university funds.
(Washington, D.C.) --The U.S. House unanimously agreed to condemn the Chinese Communist Party’s spy balloon to gather intelligence over the United States. The resolution called the action "a brazen violation of United States sovereignty," which was echoed by Missouri 2nd District Congresswoman Ann Wagner in a House hearing this week. In a Financial Services Committee hearing entitled, “Combatting the Economic Threat from China," Wagner responded to the massive Chinese balloon that passed over Missouri by saying she witnessed the balloon passing over her house near St. Louis, and was "a profound and deliberate provocation."
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri senate senators could discuss sports wagering next week as the push to legalize sports betting heats up. Some members of the Missouri Legislature see it as a missed opportunity since the Kansas City Chiefs are in the Super Bowl and the Show-Me State hasn’t legalized sports betting yet. Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden says his stance on the matter hasn’t changed and places the blame not just on the lobbyists but on lawmakers for not coming together on the issue. Sen. Rowden expresses frustration because neighboring states have legalized sports wagering while Missouri hasn’t.