(Ironton, MO) -- The U-S Marshals Service is trying to track down a fugitive from Missouri’s Lead Belt region. Fox2-TV reports 52-year-old Ira Brown of Viburnum has been charged with sexual abuse, domestic assault, kidnapping, and weapons violations. He has been on the run for several months. Authorities say Brown removed his ankle monitor last August. He is considered armed and dangerous. A five-thousand-dollar reward is offered for information leading to his arrest.
(New Madrid, MO) -- Researchers at the University of Missouri are working on the problem of getting people out of the New Madrid Seismic Zone if and when a major earthquake hits. Crossing the Mississippi River seems to be out and there are questions about the condition of Interstate 55 north and south. A study is being conducted now on how best to evacuate the 300 thousand people living there. Experts say getting them away from an active seismic zone will save lives. For now, it looks like heading west will be the only option and the number of available roads is limited.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Lawmakers are considering a bill that would give Missouri teachers a tax break. They already receive a 250-dollar deduction from the federal government. K-O-M-U T-V reports legislation backed by state Representative Ann Kelley of Lamar would add a 500-dollar state deduction to help cover the cost of classroom-related expenses for Missouri teachers. The cost to state revenue would be between one and one-point-eight-five million dollars. Some lawmakers are working on making it easier for teachers to qualify for the deduction without compiling an itemized list.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The so-called “Make Murder Legal Act” has died in a Missouri Senate Committee. The effort to pass Senate Bill 666 out of the Transportation, Infrastructure, and Public Safety Committee fell short Thursday. The legislation would have made all cases of physical or deadly force presumed to be self-defense unless the evidence proved it wasn’t. The assumption had state law enforcement leaders speaking up in opposition. Police chiefs, sheriffs, and local prosecutors signed a letter signaling their opposition.
(St. Joseph, MO) -- City officials say before the coronavirus pandemic hit a calendar year would see up to 46 events held at the St. Joseph Civic Arena. It has a major impact on life in the northwest Missouri city. KQ2-TV reports three million dollars in park tax money and ARPA funding are being set aside to modernize the facility. The first step has been the installation of a new basketball court. Parks and Recreation officials say that’s just the start and people will be able to see many improvements over the next 12 months.