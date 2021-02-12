(Kansas City, MO) -- A Missouri man and two suspects from Kansas are facing federal charges in connection with the January 6th attack on the U-S Capitol. The F-B-I says agents arrested 44-year-old Louis Colon of Blue Springs, and William Chrestman and Christopher Kuehne of Olathe, Kansas. Prosecutors say the three were among the first to overpower officers and crash through metal barricades. They were also reportedly seen on video trying to prevent metal doors from closing as police attempted to secure the area. Colon is charged with civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, threatening to assault a federal law enforcement officer, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
(Hillsboro, MO) -- A woman from eastern Missouri is pleading guilty to stealing from a Jefferson County Shop With a Cop program and a fundraiser for injured police officer. Angela McNunn of DeSoto admitted to using more than 18-thousand dollars intended for underprivileged children for personal purchases. She also fraudulently solicited funds for Officer Michael Flamion who shot and paralyzed in the line of duty and kept 65-hundred dollars for herself. McNunn received a suspended four-year prison sentence, will be on probation five years and has to pay back 24-thousand dollars that she stole.
(Kansas City, MO) -- U-S Attorney for the Western District of Missouri Tim Garrison is stepping down at the end of the month. Garrison says he submitted his resignation to President Biden effective February 28th. The Biden Administration is asking federal prosecutors appointed by ex-President Trump to step down. Garrison said it has been the privilege of his career to lead the officer where he began his service as a federal prosecutor 14 years ago. He says the lawyers and staff of his office have accomplished a great deal for the people of Missouri in the last three years.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri's governor is blasting the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force director, accusing him of spreading false information about the vaccine administration in the St. Louis area "to once more spread fear and panic." Governor Mike Parson slammed Doctor Alex Garza at a Capitol news conference Thursday, saying St. Louis residents "deserve better from their local leaders." Garza has complained that the St. Louis region has received fewer doses than its population would suggest it should get relative to the state total.
(St. Louis Co., MO) -- Authorities are still searching for a man and woman suspected of stealing a funeral home van with a body inside from a convenience store in north St. Louis County. The white cargo van was taken Thursday when the driver went inside a QuikTrip and left the vehicle running. Investigators believe the van belongs to William C. Harris Funeral in the Metro East.
(Cincinnati, OH) -- An investigation is underway after federal agents seized a large shipment bound for Florissant that contained more than one-point-two-million-dollars worth of Viagra pills. The shipment coming from Istanbul, Turkey also included dozens of boxes of "miracle honey," which authorities say was honey laced with the active ingredient in Viagra. The seizure took place last week in Cincinnati. The boxes were marked as being "herbal pasta."