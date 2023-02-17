(Jefferson City, MO) -- By a vote of 105-36, the Missouri House of Representatives has passed a bill that would make Missouri cities and counties foot the bill for installation, maintenance, and operation of electric vehicle charging stations if they require certain businesses to install the chargers. If passed, the bill would prevent cities and counties from requiring developers to install charging stations in new projects. State Representative Jim Murphy, a Republican from St. Louis County, says he filed the bill because he has an issue with St. Louis requiring businesses to install charging stations under certain circumstances. State Representative Michael Burton, a St. Louis County Democrat, says the bill takes away local control. The legislation now heads to the Senate.
(Statewide) -- Presidents Day marks the peak time for calls to the IRS. With the nation entering a peak period for filing taxes, the Internal Revenue Service urges Missouri taxpayers to use online tools to get answers quickly and avoid long hold times with the IRS. Presidents Day weekend, when many people prepare their taxes, historically marks a peak time for phone calls to the IRS. During the two-week February period following Presidents Day, the IRS recommends turning first to the self-help tools available on IRS.gov. Missouri taxpayers are encouraged to file their taxes electronically and choose direct deposit to get their refunds as quickly as possible. The deadline to file taxes this year is April 18.
(Columbia, MO) -- A new study at the University of Missouri suggests that organizations might not be utilizing employees to their full leadership capabilities as they aren’t given the same opportunities for leadership development and advancement as others might. Ann Peng, an associate professor at the Trulaske College of Business studied how coworkers internally select leaders from among their peers, known as informal leaders. She found that not everyone who is motivated and capable of leading is asked to act as a leader equally. Her research finds that people in this scenario have less opportunities to prove themselves as leaders in the work unit, and that down the line, they will be promoted less often as well.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- March 1 is the annual opening of catch-and-keep trout fishing at Missouri’s four trout parks. The Missouri Department of Conservation operates trout hatcheries and stocks rainbow trout daily through the season at Bennett Spring State Park near Lebanon, Montauk State Park near Licking, Roaring River State Park near Cassville, and Meramec Spring Park near St. James. To fish at Missouri’s trout parks, you need a daily trout tag, which can only be purchased at each of the four trout parks. Missouri residents ages 16 to 64 and nonresidents 16 and older also need a fishing permit in addition to the daily trout tag. The season runs through October 31.
(St. Charles, MO) -- A St. Charles County man is sentenced to 16 and one-half years in federal prison for receiving child pornography. He admitted to creating and distributing child pornography captured in a hidden camera in a bathroom. A search of the home of Scott A. Falkner, now 38, led the discovery of 423 images and 91 videos containing child sexual abuse material on his cellphone. He admitted to creating five videos by secretly recording girls ranging in age from 10 to 17 in his bathroom. The investigation was triggered when Falkner sent child pornography via Kik Messenger, leading to a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.