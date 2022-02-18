(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Transportation has hit the streets to treat the roads while snow, sleet, and rain were pouring down across parts of the state starting Thursday. Dozens of vehicle crashes have been reported as a result of the slick roads. If you have to be out, MoDOT’s traveler information map can give you the latest road condition information. Several flights have been delayed or canceled today out of Missouri airports.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Missouri Department of Transportation team keeps the agency’s traveler information map and mobile app up-to-date 24/7, 365. Both options can tell you about the latest road conditions, road closures, work zone details, and traffic camera video. The department launched the online map back in 2007. MoDOT was one of the first state agencies in the nation to roll out the online version. The department also unveiled its mobile app around 2010. You can find the map on modot.org and the app is available in your mobile app store.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Senate has given initial approval to its first bill of the session – one that would expand the state’s Fast Track workforce grant program to include apprenticeships. Currently, Fast Track covers the full cost of schooling for adults pursuing a certificate, bachelor’s degree, or an industry-recognized credential in a high-demand field. Those awarded a grant must work in Missouri for three calendar years or the grant would convert to an interest-bearing loan the student would have to repay. The college training program is a priority for Governor Mike Parson, who has made workforce development a focus of his administration. One more vote of approval would send the measure to the House.
(Kansas City, MO) -- The Missouri Democratic Party is out with its own mug after U.S. Senator Hawley’s campaign rolled one out showing him with his fist in the air. Hawley, a Republican, has been criticized for doing that on January 6. His campaign put that fist photo on a mug for supporters to buy. The Missouri Democratic Party’s mug says Seditionist and shows Hawley raising his fist while wearing an orange jail jumpsuit.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- This Missouri Senate has given initial approval to a proposed ballot measure that would ask voters to prohibit the state Legislature from setting a state income tax rate that exceeds five-point-nine-percent. Missouri’s tax rate is currently five-point-four-percent. It also changes a provision banning sales taxes on transactions not taxed as of 2015, by providing an exception for sales and use taxes on subscriptions, licenses for digital products, and online purchases of tangible personal property. One more vote in favor of the resolution would send the measure to the House.