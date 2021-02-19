(Lebanon, MO) -- Fire officials in Lebanon say a Thursday house explosion has sent one man to a local hospital. The blast happened at about 2:45 p-m. Firefighters were responding to a small house fire nearby when they were notified of a “structural collapse.” When the fire crews arrived at the location they found the man lying on the ground outside. He was treated at the scene, then airlifted to a Springfield hospital. His name hasn’t been released and his medical condition isn’t known. Fire officials say the home was flattened and two homes on either side suffered minor damage. A fire marshal will determine what caused the explosion.
(St. Joseph, MO) -- Authorities say a St. Joseph man is wanted on 13 charges – including murder in a child’s death. They don't know where 38-year-old Donald Tipton is. He's charged with first- and second-degree murder, endangering the welfare of a child, domestic assault and abuse, and neglect of a child resulting in death. Investigators say Tipton hit and then strangled the victim November 30th of last year. Law enforcement agencies in Missouri and surrounding states are searching for the fugitive.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Homes and businesses with solar panels could have higher energy costs under a proposal in the Missouri House. The St. Louis Post Dispatch reports that the House Utilities Committee Wednesday held a hearing on legislation that would allow electricity providers to raise costs for customers that use solar panels. Committee chair Representative Bill Kidd of Buckner said the legislation was controversial, in need of work, and shouldn’t be rushed. The committee will continue the hearing next Wednesday to allow for additional testimony.
(Columbia, MO) -- After not holding Missouri’s Show-Me State Games for the first time in 36 years, the Games are ramping up for their summer blitz. The Missouri State Senior Games begin June 10th. Then, starting July 16th are back-to-back weekends for the Show-Me State Games. They also have basketball tournaments in February and March and a volleyball tournament April 17 and 18th.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri's governor and the First Lady have received their initial COVID-19 vaccinations. Governor Parson tells Capitol reporters that they received their shots last week in Jefferson City, after getting on a list like everyone else. The governor says his arm hurt a bit, but that he had no side effects. Parson says vaccinators across the state have administered about 940-thousand total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and he expects that number to top one-million by the end of the week. About 667-thousand Missourians have received an initial COVID vaccination and that is about 11 percent of the population.