(Jefferson City, MO) -- Thursday morning, one day after a hearing was conducted, the Senate Appropriations Committee voted down a gaming provisions bill by Sen. Denny Hoskins that would legalize sports betting and video lottery machines. Prior to being voted down, Hoskins told Missourinet that the revenue from the taxes could have helped Missouri by bringing in roughly $260 million. Before withdrawing his amendment, a frustrated Hoskins held up the Missouri Senate on Thursday for close to two and a half hours, motioning to amend the journal saying that the Senate does not support gaming in the state of Missouri. Some provisions of this bill could still be added to another sports betting bill going through the Senate.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Twenty-four state attorneys general, including Missouri, challenge the updated Waters of the United States (WOTUS) Rule. They say the rule goes beyond the power Congress delegated in the Clean Water Act and raises serious constitutional concerns. Missouri Farm Bureau President Garrett Hawkins says this is a repeat of what happened during the Obama Administration. Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey says Congress needs to draw the line where federal jurisdiction ends and where state and local jurisdiction begins. It may take Congressional action to put the current rule on hold until the Supreme Court rules on a WOTUS case later this year.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Missouri’s attorney general is moving forward on getting St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney Kim Gardner kicked out of office. Attorney General Andrew Bailey has filed a request to begin removal proceedings through the court system. The move is in response to Gardner’s office failing to put a man back in jail for robbery after violating his bond more than 50 times. That man is the suspect in a traffic crash last weekend that cost a Tennessee teenager both of her legs. Gardner says the court denied or ignored three recent oral requests to have the man's bond revoked, even though that information is not shown online.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A bear made a break for it at the St. Louis Zoo on Thursday. The zoo moved visitors inside while workers searched for Ben the bear. Workers sedated the animal and moved him back into his living area. The zoo says Ben escaped his enclosure earlier this month. No one was injured in the escape. Zoo operations are back to normal.
(Kansas City, MO) -- A Kansas City, MO woman was sentenced in federal court for using six stolen identities to fraudulently file for nearly two years’ worth of SNAP benefits in four states. 62-year-old Bridgette Ford was sentenced to four years and six months in federal prison without parole. She was also ordered to pay nearly 67-thousand in restitution. Ford received SNAP benefits, formerly known as food stamps, from May 2018 through January 2020. On July 28, 2022, Ford pled guilty to one count of mail fraud, one count of theft of government money, one count of misuse of a Social Security number, and one count of aggravated identity theft.