(Washington, DC) -- “Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is an assault against democracy and a destabilizing threat to all of Europe with worldwide ramifications.” Those are the words of Missouri U-S Senator Roy Blunt on the biggest European invasion in more than 70 years. The Republican Senator says the nation’s adversaries and allies alike are watching how the United States will respond, which so far includes crippling economic sanctions and direct support for Ukraine. Blunt previously joined 31 of his G-O-P colleagues when they introduced NYET (nyet is Russian for “no”), or Never Yielding Europe's Territory Act. Blunt says it provides critical support to Ukraine and imposes “real costs on the Kremlin for its aggression.”
(Washington, DC) -- Missouri’s senior U-S Senator Roy Blunt will make stops across Missouri today. He’s scheduled to speak at the convocation at William Jewel College in Liberty in the morning. He will then visit Maysville and hold a press conference in the early afternoon before going to the 139th Airlift Wing at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base in St. Joseph. Blunt, a member of the Senate Defense Appropriations subcommittee, has secured funding for Rosecrans, including more than 265 million dollars in funding to modernize aging C-130-H aircraft.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Governor Mike Parson has signed the 2022 supplemental budget bill, keeping state government in operation through June 30th. The four-point-six-billion-dollar budget includes a pay increase for state workers, amounting to a five-and-a-half percent cost of living increase. It will distribute nearly two billion ($1.9 billion) dollars to public school districts and about 100 million for distribution to non-public schools. It also has funds for childcare services, school food programs, and MO HealthNet.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Snow predictions didn’t quite pan out in central Missouri during the latest winter storm to hit the state, but it’s left behind icy road conditions. MoDOT is reminding drivers to SLOW DOWN and be careful through mid-Missouri and elsewhere. The agency says the roads may look clear or just wet, but they are slick.
(Undated) -- Could the U-S House district now held by Vicky Hartzler be filled with a former St. Louis Blues hockey player? If you visit the secretary of state’s website to see who’s running for the District 4 Congressional seat, the name at the top of the Republican ballot may be familiar to Blues’ fans. Jim “Soupy” Campbell played for the Blues in the 1990s and played nearly 300 games in National Hockey League. He was both an All-Rookie player and an All-Star Game winner. Campbell joins six others in the race to replace Hartzler, who’s seeking the Republican nomination to replace retiring Senator Roy Blunt.