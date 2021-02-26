(Kansas City, MO) -- The fact that Kansas City reported a record-setting 176 homicides last year isn’t good – but the fact that 73-percent of those cases were solved – is. That’s a clearance rate well above the national average. Captain Jon Patton says the partnership between his 32 detectives and federal agencies during Operation LeGend was very effective. Patton says the feds helped with technology and a lot of analytical support. But, the veteran police official says the most important tool in solving homicides is “community involvement.” Nearly three-fourths of the cases were solved because people came forward and told investigators who was doing the crimes.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri medical personnel have now administered more than one-point-one million COVID vaccinations, which includes first and second doses. That's about 12 percent of the state’s population. Governor Mike Parson tells Capitol reporters that 373-thousand Missourians have now received both shots. There was another large turnout at Thursday's mass vaccination event in Mexico. K-X-E-O Radio reports more than 12-hundred booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered at the clinic held at the Mexico Y-M-C-A. Big turnouts were also happening in Sedalia and Farmington.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Legislation that would allow Missourians to carry a concealed gun inside churches and other places of worship without the minister's consent has been approved by a Missouri House committee. House General Laws Committee chairman Curtis Trent announced Thursday afternoon's close vote of nine-to-seven. The bill is sponsored by Republican State Representatives Ben Baker of Neosho and Nick Schroer of O'Fallon. Neosho was the scene of a high-profile deadly church shooting in August 2007. Eiken Elam Saimon is serving three life sentences without parole for killing three people at the First Congregational Church. Four others inside the church were wounded.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Federal prosecutors have reached a plea agreement with a 34-year-old man on murder-for-hire and drug charges. The U-S Attorney’s Office says Maurice Woodson was part of a large-scale cocaine trafficking operation between 2012 and 2016. Woodson allegedly killed two people for drugs and money in 2013 and 2014. While he was in jail awaiting trial, investigators say he recruited someone to kill a potential witness to the 2013 killing. The person he recruited was an undercover officer. When he is sentenced in June, prosecutors will recommend Woodson be held in federal prison for 23 years.
(Columbia, MO) -- The University of Missouri is announcing plans to hold in-person commencement ceremonies over three weekends in April and May. The university says 2020 graduates who didn’t have commencement due to the pandemic last year will be honored the weekend of April 23rd through the 25th. Graduates with the Class of 2021 will be invited to ceremonies during the first two weekends in May. The events aren’t finalized yet, but they will likely be held in the Mizzou Arena and the Hearnes Center. Students will get enough tickets to invite up to six guests. Health and safety protocols will be enforced.