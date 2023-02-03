(Jefferson City, MO) -- Following voter approval of Amendment 3, Missourians have been gearing up for when recreational marijuana can be legally purchased. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says that they will begin approving facility requests for comprehensive operations starting today as emergency rules go into effect, meaning Missourians could begin purchasing cannabis legally as early as today (Friday). Jason Nelson, CEO of Swade Cannabis in St. Louis is hoping that the stigma associated with its use can be done away with. It is now legal for adults over the age of 21 to have up to three ounces of cannabis. The tax rate for adult-use marijuana sales will be 6-percent, with local governments being able to add a three-percent sales tax.
(Undated) -- The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation has announced a plethora of nominees for the 2023 induction. Among the group of names is Sheryl Crow, native of Kennett, located in southeast Missouri. She’s sold more than 50 million albums worldwide, in addition to winning nine Grammy Awards. Eight out of the 14 nominees are on the ballot for the first time, which includes Sheryl Crow. To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination. The inductees will be announced in May. Fans can cast their votes at vote (dot) rock hall (dot) com.
(Washington, D.C.) -- Missouri Congressman Sam Graves, who chairs the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, introduced a joint resolution of disapproval on the Biden Administration’s Waters of the United States rule, which will be effective March 20, 2023. The rule relates to the protections that were in place in 2015 under the Clean Water Act for traditional navigable waters, bolstering protections for sources of drinking water, in addition to supporting agriculture. Congressman Graves, in a statement, says that this burdensome rule is flawed and has enormous impacts on everyday Americans. He also calls the rule an unnecessary drain on federal resources. A Senate Joint Resolution was also introduced in the U.S. Senate.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A St. Peters man has been sentenced to five and one-half years in prison on child pornography possession. 58-year-old Martin D. Smith had over 2,500 images and 13 videos containing the lewd material on his telephone and tablet. A tip in August 2020 to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children triggered the investigation, indicating that Smith began uploading multiple files containing child pornography. Smith later admitted to viewing and downloading child pornography from the internet and said that he had been doing so for a year and a half.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The drag performance at a diversity event in Columbia to recognize Martin Luther King Jr. Day drew condemnation Missouri’s Senate President Pro Tem as a result of students being allowed to attend that event, he says, without their parents knowledge. Sen. Caleb Rowden, who met with the Superintendent of Columbia Public Schools last week, expresses satisfaction that Superintendent Brian Yearwood apologized, adding that he is ready to officially move on from the conversation. On the flipside of that discussion is Missouri’s Attorney General Andrew Bailey, who is calling for the jobs of the school officials who allowed students to attend that same event. He tells Fox News that the school district undermined part of state statute that doesn’t authorize drag shows in how human sexuality is to be taught by educators.