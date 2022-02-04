(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri National Guard members have been helping emergency responders deal with hundreds of rescues connected to the winter storm snarling traffic in the state. Governor Mike Parson activated 600 Guard members. Authorities say getting the message out to people that they shouldn’t drive has had an impact. Although crashes, stalled, and stuck vehicles were seen statewide, the number of requests for help was lower than in the past. As of Thursday night, the Missouri State Patrol had responded to more than 26 hundred calls for service, 556 crashes, with 35 injuries, and one fatality.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A western Missouri lawmaker wants to keep property taxes in check by tying real estate assessments to the inflation rate. State Senator Tony Luetkemeyer (LOOT-kuh-my-ur) of Parksville is proposing a cap of five percent or the consumer price index on assessment increases. He says too many Missouri homeowners have seen huge increases. Luetkemeyer says the sharp increases drive up property taxes and threaten the possibility that those taxpayers won’t be able to keep their homes.
(Perryville, MO) -- A 37-year-old Perryville woman suffered a broken leg when she was carjacked Wednesday after stopping to help at an Interstate 55 crash site. Stephanie Moll says she pulled over near mile marker 132 after seeing two people and a small child standing next to a wrecked vehicle. Moll said she was putting a girl who looked to be about two years old into the backseat of her S-U-V when the two adults jumped in the front and drove off. Her leg was broken when the S-U-V rolled over it. The vehicle was recovered the next day in Arkansas. Twenty-two-year-old Victoria Smith of Memphis was arrested on three felony charges and she is being held in Arkansas, awaiting extradition to Missouri.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- U-S Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack is scheduled to make a stop at Lincoln University in Jefferson City next week. Vilsack will appear Monday to discuss the Biden administration’s plan to combat climate change by partnering with agriculture, forestry, and rural communities. The goal is to develop solutions for rural America. The event will be streamed live on the U-S-D-A website beginning at 12:50 p-m.
[USDA website: https://www.usda.gov/media]
(Kansas City, MO) -- Jackson County prosecutors say newly discovered evidence about the 1988 construction site fire and explosion that killed six firefighters could result in two suspects. Five suspects were arrested originally and three are still in federal prison. K-M-B-C Television reports a 10-year-old un-redacted report has revealed enough new evidence that two security workers, Deborah Riggs and Donna Costanza, could have been involved. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker says her office will review the information and consider filing charges – because no statute of limitations exists for murder.