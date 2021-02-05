(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri’s governor says there have been issues with the COVID vaccine distribution process, and warns that there will be consequences for vaccinators that allow people to jump the line. Governor Mike Parson told Capitol reporters that his administration will vaccinate the most vulnerable and those 65 and older first. Parson said, “this is part of the process that we’re going to put in place to be able to help that group that is in that tier and we’re going to maintain that. If that is not followed, then we will do other actions." State Health Director Doctor Randall Williams says future distribution of the vaccine is based on following the rules.
(Jefferson City, MO) - - Governor Parson is downplaying reports of tension between him and House Speaker Rob Vescovo, saying there's been "hype" in the news media. Parson says he'll move forward with the House and the Senate. The governor wrote a three-page letter recently, criticizing House G-O-P leaders for disrupting last week's plans to hold the State of the State speech in the House chamber. Parson says that he has confidence in Speaker Vescovo, adding he and the speaker want to do what's best for Missourians.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The state’s veterans homes continue working to correct problems that led to a deadly COVID outbreak in the fall. As of last week - there are no active cases of the coronavirus among veteran patients at the seven homes. Some staff are still recovering from the virus. Officials say a challenge now is getting staff to take the COVID vaccine - especially those who work daily with patients. Missouri Veterans Commission deputy director Ryon Richmond says only 37 percent have taken the shot. The commission is now offering prizes and incentives to get staff to take the vaccine. Eighty-three percent of veterans in the homes have been vaccinated.
(Washington, DC) -- Congressman Emanuel Cleaver says the Biden Administration will not move the newly-relocated U-S-D-A offices from Kansas City back to the nation’s capital. Cleaver carries political clout with President Biden, who came to Kansas City at the congressman’s request during the campaign. Missouri Farm Bureau leaders mentioned this as a concern immediately after the 2020 presidential election. Cleaver shot down those rumors, saying, “I can tell you that there is no way that those agricultural offices will be moved against my political will. That’s just not going to happen.” U-S-D-A’s Economic Research Service and National Institutes of Food & Agriculture moved to Kansas City last year.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Police in St. Louis say a 34-year-old man is in custody in connection with a triple homicide in the Dutchtown neighborhood. Officers discovered the bodies of a 30-year-old woman and her two daughters in their south St. Louis home Thursday morning. Authorities haven't identified the victims or the suspects. Family members told the St. Louis Post Dispatch that Kanisha Hemphill, seven-year-old Journey and eight-month-old Ja'Kari were killed. They say the suspect was Hemphill's ex-boyfriend. The shooting remains under investigation.
(Kansas City, MO) -- With the nation's eyes on the Kansas City Chiefs this Super Bowl weekend, there are growing calls for the team to drop its name and "Tomahawk Chop." Two billboards have popped up in Kansas City calling for the team to "Change the name. Stop the Chop." The ads were paid for by the Kansas City Indian Center which argues the name is disrespectful to Native Americans. And in Tampa, where Super Bowl 55 is taking place, the Florida Indigenous Rights & Environmental Equality organization is planning a protest of its own. The pressure comes after Washington dropped "Redskins" from its name after years of complaints. Last year, the Chiefs banned feathered headdresses and traditional face paint from Arrowhead Stadium.