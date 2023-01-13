(Statewide) -- More than one dozen Missouri cities will ask voters in April to approve a 3% sales tax on recreational marijuana. Kansas City, Neosho, Carthage, Mexico, Moberly, and Macon are some of the cities who will ask voters to back the local sales tax. Amendment 3, which was approved by Missouri voters last November, authorized Missouri cities to ask voters to support a local tax. The local tax would be on top of the 6% state sales tax. The state sales tax will go to help veterans healthcare, drug treatment, and the Missouri Public Defender System.
(Washington, D.C.) -- U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a special counsel to investigate President Biden after the president’s legal team found Obama-era classified files at Biden’s private office in Washington and his home in Delaware. Former U.S. Attorney Robert Hur will lead the probe into the handling of the documents from when Biden was vice president. Missouri Republican Congressman Mark Alford has sent a letter to Garland expressing displeasure over Biden’s “reckless behavior” and said, “We need answers now.” Alford gathered signatures from around 50 House Republicans in support of his letter.
(Washington, D.C.) -- Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves calls this week’s computer outage of a federal flight safety information system a huge vulnerability in the nation’s air travel system. Graves, a Republican from northwest Missouri’s Tarkio, is the chairman of the U.S. House’s Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. The outage temporarily grounded flights around the country Wednesday, affecting more than four-thousand flights. Graves says the FAA outage underscores how understaffed the FAA is currently.
(Kansas City, MO) -- A Kansas City woman has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison without parole for the 2020 armed robbery of a pizza delivery driver. 24-year-old Rochelle David placed a pizza order to lure the delivery driver to her residence and rob him. Her brother and another man robbed the driver of 100-dollars in cash. They ordered the driver to take them back to the man’s residence where they stole about two-thousand-dollars from him. During a police investigation, one of the robbers got into a shootout with officers and was killed.
(Columbia, MO) -- A man with a knife is dead after a standoff this week with Columbia police. Officers shot a 28-year-old man after he reportedly attacked them with a knife Wednesday. Two officers involved in the shooting are on leave. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the shooting.