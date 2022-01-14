(St. Louis, MO) -- The collapse of a burning, two-story building has resulted in the death of a St. Louis firefighter. Fire crews were called to the scene at about noon Thursday. When the heat became too intense, firefighters decide to get out. That’s when the roof collapsed, covering firefighter Benjamin “Ben” Polson with debris. Polson was killed and the second firefighter had to be taken to a hospital where he was treated and released.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A court has rejected the state treasurer’s appeal over the wording of a proposed constitutional amendment that would appear on a statewide election ballot. Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick had argued the ballot description of the amendment was misleading. He said the way Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft had written it might lead people to vote against it. Fitzpatrick and Ashcroft disagree over the amendment that would change the way the treasurer’s office invests taxpayer money. The Missouri Court of Appeals Western District sided with Ashcroft Thursday, saying the wording isn’t likely to confuse voters. Fitzpatrick responded by saying he is considering whether to take his appeal to the Missouri Supreme Court.
(Kansas City, MO) -- People driving into work on Interstate 70 Thursday morning had their commute interrupted by a fire at a homeless encampment. One person died in the fire. Emergency responders were called to the location at about 6:00 a-m. That fire burned so hot the Missouri Department of Transportation had to send a crew to check the structural integrity of a bridge over the encampment. Traffic was backed up for miles. Authorities haven’t determined the cause of the fire. Police say no foul play is suspected in the victim’s death.
(Springfield, MO) -- A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for next month for the doctor charged with sex crimes in Greene and Cedar counties. Fifty-seven-year-old David Smock was arrested in Arkansas two days after Christmas. He had been on the run for several days. Smock is charged with statutory sodomy, child molestation, enticement of a child, and at least eight more counts. Authorities say the crimes were committed at the Agape Boarding School in Stockton.
(Pattonville, MO) -- A woman in northwest Missouri is accused of assaulting her grandmother. Authorities in Daviess County say 20-old Rhiannon Richelle Stieh choked the victim, punched her in the face, and slammed her head against walls and furniture in her home. The domestic assault incident was reported Wednesday. The confrontation happened after the grandmother accused Stieh of taking her prescribed medication multiple times over a period of several weeks. Stieh is being held in the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail as she waits for a hearing.