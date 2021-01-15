(Jefferson City, MO) -- The spread of COVID-19 has set in at the Missouri Capitol – one week into the legislative session. House Republican leadership says due to the rising number of cases in the building, session has been canceled for next week. House Speaker Rob Vescovo of Arnold, Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann of O’Fallon, and Majority Floor Leader Dean Plocher of St. Louis say the move is out of an abundance of caution to protect members, staff, and visitors. On Tuesday, the GOP-controlled House voted down a plan offered by Democrats that would have required all members to wear a mask while on the floor.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The state is not quite ready to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to Missouri’s K-12 school employees. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education spokeswoman Mallory McGowin said low supply continues to be an obstacle and that is affecting the timing for "our K-12 audience." So far, the vaccines have give to health care workers and long-term care staff and patients. First responders began receiving doses Thursday and people age 65 and older and those considered high risk can get vaccinated Monday. K-12 school teachers and staff are next in line. State Board of Education President Charlie Shields says they should be higher on the priority list. Shields said, “the faster we get the education community immunized, the faster we get back to in-person learning."
>(St. Louis, MO) -- Ameren Missouri says it has acquired its second wind energy center, a 300-megawatt project in northwest Missouri’s Atchison County. The St. Louis-based utility says that renewable energy from the facility is reaching customers as construction continues on some other project turbines. About 100 megawatts re already in service, and Ameren Missouri expects an additional 50 to 75 M-W by the end of March with more becoming operational this year. The new Atchison Renewable Energy Center and the separate High Prairie Renewable Energy Center in northeast Missouri will add 700 M-W of in-state wind generation to the grid. The company says total investment in the two projects is about one-point-one-billion dollars.
(Clayton, MO) -- A St. Louis County woman will spend 20 years in prison for the September 2018 shooting death of her sister. Sixty-year-old Sylvia Brown changed her plea from not guilty to guilty Thursday in the second-degree murder of 59-year-old Brenda Brown as part of a deal with the prosecution and defense. Sylvia told investigators that she was in financial debt, didn't want her sister to find out and intended the shooting to be a murder-suicide. She went missing after Brenda was found dead. Brown was sentenced at Thursday's hearing.
(Phoenix, AZ) -- A St. Louis lawyer is representing one of the men charged with participating in the U-S Capitol riot last week. Attorney Albert Watkins has been tapped to represent Jacob Chansley, the so-called "QAnon Shaman." Chansley was photographed inside the Capitol wearing a furry hat with horns. Watkins says his client was acting on the invitation of President Trump and "Capitol police held the doors open for him." Chansley was indicted by a federal grand jury on six counts, including violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.