(Statewide) -- Governor Mike Parson has signed an executive order to create a statewide master plan on aging. In a news release, the governor says the plan would help to reduce age and disability discrimination, eliminate barriers to safe and healthy aging, and help Missourians to age with dignity. The order calls on the state Department of Health and Senior Services, with the assistance of a new Advisory Council, to develop a 10-year framework and finalize the plan by the end of 2025. Currently, there are more than 1.1 million Missouri citizens over the age of 60. The Governor’s Office says estimates suggest that older adults will outnumber minors for the first time by 2030 and older adults will greatly outnumber minors by 2060.
(Statewide) -- A legislative bill has been filed that aims to provide tax relief to expecting parents. State Representative Doug Richey, a Republican from Excelsior Springs near Kansas City, wants to allow Missouri’s existing tax deduction for dependents to also apply to unborn children. Under current Missouri law, a taxpayer can deduct 12-hundred-dollars for each dependence. Richey’s bill would require that the pregnancy be confirmed by a doctor.
(Savannah, MO) -- A Special Olympics Missouri power lifter has officially been selected to compete for Special Olympics USA at the world games in Berlin this year. 26-year-old Charlie Phillips, of northwest Missouri’s Savannah, finished at the USA Team Trials in San Antonio with a top squat – 182.5 kg – and deadlift – 227.5 kg. He also benched 130 kg. Phillips was the only Special Olympics Missouri athlete to be nominated for the world games in Berlin. The event will feature more than 7,000 Special Olympics athletes from over 190 countries who will compete in 26 Olympic-type summer sports.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has joined a group of 22 attorneys general in sending a letter to the FDA commissioner condemning their recent decision to abandon safety regulations on remote prescription and administering abortion-inducing drugs. The letter highlights the risks associated with abortion-inducing drugs. Bailey, in a statement, says he wants Missouri to be the safest state in the nation for children, including for those who have not been born yet. The joint letter accuses the Biden Administration of caring more about ‘radical pro-abortion policies’ than women’s health, in addition to ‘endangering the lives of unborn children.’
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri's unemployment rate last month was 2.8 percent, an increase of one-tenth of a percent last November. Missouri non-farm payroll employment declined by 5,000 jobs from November to December of last year. Employment in the private industry decreased by 5,300 jobs and government employment increased by 300 jobs.