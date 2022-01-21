(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Columbia man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for trying to meet and have sex with what he thought was a 14-year-old girl. Thirty-three-year-old Darren Wade Lasley was convicted last August of attempting to entice a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity. Lasley had been caught in a sting operation four-and-a-half years ago. He didn’t realize he was communicating online with an undercover detective with the Boone County Sheriff’s Department Cyber Crimes Task Force. Lasley was taken into custody when he showed up for a meeting.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The U-S Army Corps says it will spend 732 million dollars to expand a lock and dam system in Missouri. The expansion will help barges more efficiently transport millions of tons of corn, soybeans, and other goods along the Mississippi River. The lock expansion was part of the Biden administration’s broader announcement that the Army Corps will have 14 billion dollars from the infrastructure bill and other sources for improving navigation on major waterways like the Mississippi River. A second lock will be built next to the one that already exists in Winfield. That new Lincoln County lock will allow for two-way traffic and will be bigger than the current one.
(Kansas City, MO) -- His attorney says it’s not a question of “if,” but “when” Keith Carnes will be released from prison. The Missouri Supreme Court could issue its decision soon. Carnes is serving a life sentence for the 2003 murder of Larry White. A judge ruled that his constitutional rights were violated during his trial. A special master found that a police report that could have helped his case wasn’t disclosed by the Kansas City Police Department. K-M-B-C Television reports a motion for immediate release will be filed whether the high court exonerates Carnes or orders a new trial.
(Osceola, MO) -- A large fire has destroyed at least five buildings on the downtown public square in Osceola. K-O-L-R Television reports multiple units from the Osceola Fire Department and surrounding counties were on the scene Thursday. Four separate businesses were displaced and fire crews were forced to operate with a limited water supply – forcing them to pull water from Humansville 20 miles away. Witnesses say the fire appears to have destroyed a barbershop, a thrift store, an apartment above the store, and at least two unoccupied structures. No serious injuries were reported.
(Washington, DC) -- U-S Senator Roy Blunt is explaining why he and other Senate Republicans refused to support a rules change that is part of a voting and elections bill. Democrat backers weren’t able to push it through. Blunt says the John Lewis Voting Rights Act has been changed. The Missouri Republican says it was 12 pages long when it was introduced in 1965. This time, the rules changes alone are 120 pages. Blunt says he’s supported the Voting Rights Act in the past but the complete legislative package now is 735 pages long.