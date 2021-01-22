(Washington, DC) -- Seven Democrats in the U-S Senate have filed an ethics complaint against senators Josh Hawley of Missouri and Ted Cruz of Texas. The letter delivered Thursday to Senate Ethics panel chair Chris Coons and vice chair James Lankford says the Hawley and Cruz lent legitimacy to the mobs who stormed the U-S Capitol January 6th when they continued their objections to the presidential election results. The Democrats also want an investigation into whether Hawley or Cruz, or their staff members, coordinated with the organizers of the “Save America” rally.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri transportation officials will hold a virtual open house next week to outline details of the project to replace the aging I-70 bridge in Rocheport. The state has received an 81-million-dollar federal grant to replace the bridge, which was built in 1960. The state Department of Transportation plans a virtual open house Tuesday from 5:00 to 6:30 p-m. The work on the bridge will begin later this year. MoDOT says it is in poor condition and more than 12 million vehicles cross it annually, including three million trucks. The bridge connects Boone with Cooper county, across the Missouri River.
[Participate in the virtual open house by going to modot.org/rocheportbridge.]
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Missouri Senate committee has held a hearing about an effort to ban unregulated gambling machines. They can often be found in places like bars, restaurants, fraternal organizations, and gas stations. Under Senate President Dave Schatz’s bill, any person, business and affiliated company with a liquor and gaming license that is convicted of or pleads guilty to having the machines would be stripped of those licenses. Regulated gambling machines give money to public education and efforts to prevent gambling addiction.
(Undated) -- Gas prices have been climbing in Missouri since the beginning of December. GasBuddy.com shows the average price for a gallon of fuel in Missouri is about two-dollars, 15-cents-a-gallon compared to one-75 on December 2. The national average is about two-40-a-gallon. The U-S Energy Information Administration says expected cuts to worldwide oil production and optimism that the coronavirus vaccines will strengthen demand for oil have contributed to the price increases. The auto club Triple-A says the demand for gas is still fairly low for the time being.
(Maryville, MO) -- Arson charges have been filed against the suspect in last week’s Nodaway County Jail fire. The sheriff’s office says 29-year-old Ethan Mark Bentley of Nebraska started the fire at the facility. Bentley is called a “prior and persistent offender” after being found guilty of four felonies in Nebraska between 2012-and-2015. Bentley was jailed after a witness told authorities about seeing a man assaulting a woman in a car. When Maryville police tried to conduct a traffic stop January 6th, Bentley wouldn’t pull over at first, then intentionally rammed a police squad car and assaulted an officer as he was being taken into custody.