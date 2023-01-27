(Farmington, MO) -- All five inmates who escaped from the St. Francois County Jail in Farmington last week are all now back behind bars. Four of the prisoners were captured late last week in Ohio. The fifth inmate was arrested in Poplar Bluff. All five are facing numerous additional charges because of their escape.
(Statewide) -- The U.S. Drought Monitor says more than 58-percent of Missouri is still experiencing dry conditions. About 600-thousand Missourians live in the areas experiencing drought. The Missouri counties with severe drought are Barton, Vernon, Jasper and Atchison Counties. The southern half of the state has the most areas not experiencing dry conditions whatsoever.
(Columbia, MO) -- The University of Missouri marching band has a big gig in 2024. Marching Mizzou has been invited to participate in the St. Patrick’s Festival Parade in Dublin next year. They will also compete in the 2024 Band Championship in Ireland. Marching Mizzou has previously traveled to Ireland in 2012, 2016, and was set to travel again in 2020, but the pandemic put a stop to those plans.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri’s Senate President Pro Tem says he has met with the Superintendent of Columbia Public Schools and President of the school board to discuss what led to students attending a drag queen performance at a Martin Luther King diversity event. Last week’s event was organized by the City of Columbia and included awards, student projects, Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, church leaders, public and private school students and former WNBA star Renee Montgomery. Senator Caleb Rowden calls out the school district for their ‘unwillingness to take accountability’ for the event. Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has called on Columbia Public School leaders to either resign or be fired for their “knowledge of the event.”
(Kansas City, MO) -- A St. Joseph man was sentenced in federal court for making a bomb threat against the Social Security Administration field office in St. Joseph. 32-year-old James Curtman was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison without parole. He pled guilty in August 2022 to one count of influencing a federal officer by threat, admitting to threatening to blow up the field office building. During a phone appointment on June 3, 2021, he began cursing and yelling at an employee, threatening to make a bomb and blow up the building. The field office was closed early that day and the next day due to concerns over the bomb threat. He has a prior conviction for issuing a terrorist threat in August 2020.