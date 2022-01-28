(Washington, DC) -- U-S Senator Roy Blunt has some reservations as President Biden picks a new Supreme Court justice. Associate Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement earlier this week. The Missouri Republican says he supports the idea of the newest justice being a Black woman. However, he hopes the candidate will look at the Constitution and determine "what it says, not what it should say." Breyer is expected to serve out the current term which ends in October. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he plans to push through the president’s nomination in the next 45 days. Blunt points out that Schumer has missed many deadlines.
(Marshfield, MO) -- Students in the Marshfield School District will have three-day weekends, every weekend, all school year. District officials have decided to change the schedule to a four-day school week. Class won’t be held on Mondays. Teachers will come in every other Monday to collaborate and plan lessons. Superintendent Mike Henry tells K-O-L-R News this is a change that the district hopes can help retain and attract more teachers. Henry says Marshfield is one of many Missouri districts taking this approach and it’s one of the larger ones. The change will add 26 minutes to each school day.
(Springfield, MO) -- Seven Missourians are accused of being members of a catalytic converter theft ring. A federal grand jury indicted them for their alleged roles in a conspiracy to steal and move thousands of the car parts across state lines. Federal investigators say it was a multi-million-dollar operation. The catalytic converters contain platinum and other precious metals that can be sold for hundreds of dollars. Authorities say the crimes were carried about between December 2019 and last October. The U-S attorney calls this a case of thefts “on a breath-taking scale.”
(Memphis, TN) -- The state’s emergency management officials say an earthquake centered in southeast Missouri last year has people paying more attention as Earthquake Awareness Month approaches. The magnitude four-point-oh quake was felt by people in thousands of homes November 17th. No heavy damage, deaths, or serious injuries were caused – but it was the strongest earthquake to hit the state in 30 years. February is Earthquake Awareness Month. The Memphis-based Central U-S Earthquake Consortium has a two-part Facebook Live series scheduled for 10:00 a-m on February 3rd and the 10th.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Congresswoman Cori Bush says any act of gun violence “shakes your soul.” A car belonging to the Missouri Democrat was hit by gunfire last weekend in the St. Louis area. A Bush spokesperson confirmed the information Thursday. The congresswoman wasn’t in the vehicle at the time and there is no indication she was the target. K-O-M-U reports that Bush says she is touched by everyone who has reached out. She tweeted Thursday that incidents like this one are why Congress is working to “invest in communities, eradicate the root causes of gun violence, and keep everyone safe.”