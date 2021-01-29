(Willard, MO) -- Authorities in southwest Missouri say a homeowner killed a man who forced his way inside at about 4:00 a-m Thursday. Greene County deputies were called to the location where they found the suspect dead. Investigators say the would-be burglar attacked the homeowner before he was killed. They’re not saying how he was killed and no names have been released. Two other people were inside the home near Willard when the incident happened. They weren’t hurt. The homeowner is being treated for injuries he suffered when he was attacked, but he is expected to recover. A pickup was found in a ditch behind the house and investigators are trying to determine if it is connected to the incident.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A lawmaker from Ferguson is the only Missouri House Democrat to chair a committee. House Speaker Rob Vescovo appointed State Representative Raychel Proudie as House Urban Issues Chair Thursday. Representative Proudie also chaired the committee in 2020. Proudie praises Speaker Vescovo and says she looks forward to working with committee members to improve the quality of life for our neighbors.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri's governor is urging lawmakers to invest millions of dollars into mental health services. Governor Mike Parson emphasized the issue during his State of the State Address earlier this week, saying our most vulnerable citizens must be protected. The Parson administration is also proposing more than four-million dollars to support telehealth and telemedicine for those with developmental disabilities. The Missouri House Budget Committee will begin considering the proposals in the coming weeks.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Governor Mike Parson says Missourians who were mistakenly paid unemployment benefits by the state should be required to pay back that money. The governor made the statement at a Missouri Press Association event Thursday. Missouri Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden of Columbia says he does not expect the state will be able to get the money back. The Missouri Department of Labor says roughly 96-million dollars in unemployment benefits were overpaid between last January and September.
(Joplin, MO) -- Amazon is opening two new delivery stations in southwest Missouri for heavy and bulky items like televisions and couches. The online retailer says the sites in Springfield and Joplin will create hundreds of jobs with a starting wage of at least 15-dollars-an-hour. One will open next month and the other will open in March. Amazon’s footprint in Missouri includes a fulfillment center in eastern Missouri’s St. Peters and a sorting center in nearby Hazelwood.