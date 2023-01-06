(Jefferson City, MO) -- MyPillow founder Mike Lindell met with Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft Thursday. Lindell is known for promoting claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from former President Donald Trump. He encouraged people to go door-to-door in search of “phantom voters.” Courts around the country have overwhelmingly ruled against election fraud claims. The Kansas City Star reports that Lindell said he was invited to the meeting by a group of people who wanted to talk with Ashcroft about election concerns. According to the newspaper, Lindell says he also met with “a couple of” state senators but refused to name them.
(Statewide) -- Teaching LGBTQ history in Missouri schools is the focus of a new bill filed. State Representative Doug Mann, a Democrat from Columbia, has filed the legislation. Under the bill, school districts would not be required, but may choose to teach students information on the roles and contributions of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people in U.S. history. On Twitter, Mann says with a rise in discrimination against the LGBT community, the next generation must be educated on the contributions of the LGBT community, as well as the historical struggles the community has faced.
(Statewide) -- The Missouri Department of Conservation is encouraging the public to be cautious when using department boat accesses in locations where water levels are low. Some boat ramps have been damaged over the course of several months due to low water levels. The department says notable areas where water levels are low are along the Missouri River and around the Lake of the Ozarks. John George, with the Conservation Department, says the water levels have been too low near the ends of the ramp, so when boats are loaded back onto trailers, the propeller wash excavates a hole just below the ramp. As a result, trailers have been damaged when the tires fall into those holes. MDC employees are working to fill holes at affected accesses.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A federal grand jury has indicted a Missouri woman in a 1.5-million-dollar fraud and embezzlement scheme. 62-year-old Katheryn Cunningham of Rocheport was the owner and CEO of Moresource in Columbia, which handled payroll and taxes, before it closed in 2020. She has been indicted on 38 counts for allegedly stealing from the payroll deposits of 24 clients. Cunningham is also accused of taking loans to cover shortfalls in client accounts.
(Statewide) -- Missouri parents who participate in the state’s WIC program are getting a temporary benefit increase extended to September. The Missouri Department of Health says the new cash value benefit is for fruit and vegetable purchases. The new amounts will be 25-dollars per month for children, 44-dollars per month for pregnant and postpartum individuals and 49-dollars per month for breastfeeding mothers. Eligible participants must contact their WIC local agency to schedule an appointment to load the additional benefits on their eWIC card. WIC serves financially eligible women, infants and children younger than five years old. Fathers, stepparents, foster parents, grandparents and guardians are also encouraged to apply for WIC benefits for any children in the household under five years old.