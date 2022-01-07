(Clayton, MO) -- A convicted killer has been handed four life sentences without the possibility of parole. A St. Louis County jury found 24-year-old Ja’Vonne Dupree guilty of four counts of first-degree murder last October. Dupree had been homeless when he was taken in by 56-year-old Patricia Steward. He was convicted of killing Steward, 18-year-old Deandre Kelley, 20-year-old Joseph Corley, and 10-year-old Terrance DeHart. Prosecutors say he killed them after he had been put out of the family home. Dupree was sentenced Wednesday.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- State Representative Bill Falkner will put his experience in local government to work at the state Capitol. The Republican is a former mayor in St. Joseph and he will chair the House Local Government Committee. Falkner says too many state legislators don’t believe taxes ever need to be raised. He says that just isn’t practical for cities that have difficulty recruiting and retaining good workers. He opposes efforts to move all city tax proposals to the November elections, arguing the city issues could get lost in a traditionally crowded ballot.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri public health officials report nearly 44-thousand new coronavirus cases have been confirmed over the past week. Nearly one-third of all COVID test results in the state have been coming back positive. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says almost 28-hundred people are in a Missouri hospital being treated for COVID-19. More than 104-thousand coronavirus vaccinations were given in Missouri over the last seven days. Since the start of the pandemic, Missouri has counted 13-thousand-299 deaths.
(Los Angeles, CA) -- A 27-year-old southeast Missouri man has been arrested on murder charges in Los Angeles, California. Gregory Hopkins of Cape Girardeau was wanted for the death of his wife in Carbondale, Illinois. The body of 26-year-old Gloria Hopkins was found Tuesday. Detectives say the cause of her death hasn’t been determined yet. Her husband has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated domestic battery.
(Kansas City, MO) -- An audit has found more than 250 purchases using Kansas City credit cards violate the city’s rules. City employees may have violated ethics politics by using the city cards to make city purchases from their relatives. It also turned up missing receipts, a lack of supervisor approvals for transactions, and instances where purchases were broken up into multiple transactions to remain below the five-thousand-dollar limit. The total of questionable transactions was about 385 thousand dollars over a 13-month period ending in January 2021. City Councilwoman Heath Hall called it stealing.