(Omaha, NE) -- The U-S Army Corps of Engineers and the National Weather service are saying the flooding risk appears to be lower than normal for this year along the Missouri River. Both government agencies caution that it’s still early and conditions can change. Right now, it appears that 2021 will be drier and about 10-percent less water will flow down the river known as Big Muddy. That’s good news for riverfront towns and farmers. Levees damaged during the 2019 flood still haven’t been fully repaired.
(Branson, WI) -- A new company says tests by the U-S Coast Guard show its duck boats are unsinkable. Two-and-a-half years after 17 people died in a deadly accident involving a duck boat, a new operator plans to open for business on Table Rock Lake in the spring. A Ride the Ducks duck boat with 31 people on board sank in a storm July 19th, 2018. It resulted in one of the deadliest boating accidents in U-S history. Multiple lawsuits were filed. Branson Duck Tours says it is currently looking for boat captains and other employees right now.
(Memphis, MO) -- Less than two months after he got out of state prison, an ex-con is back in trouble – this time for pulling a gun on an unarmed sheriff. Forty-seven-year-old Scott Ebling of Gorin, Missouri couldn’t legally possess the gun he pointed at Scotland County Sheriff Bryan Whitney Wednesday afternoon. Whitney was unarmed and off-duty when he and a friend found Ebling inside a hunting cabin belonging to the sheriff. Ebling is charged with three felonies, including burglary, assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. He’s being held in the Scotland County Jail.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Governor Mike Parson says he wants the Legislature to pass a bill this year that would collect sales taxes from out-of-state online retailers. During a Capitol press conference, Parson says now is the time to get serious about passing the legislation. He says Missouri businesses have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. State Senator Andrew Koenig (KAY-nig), a Republican from eastern Missouri’s Manchester, has filed a so-called Wayfair bill that could bring in roughly 80 to 120 million dollars annually to the state.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Governor Mike Parson says he wants the Legislature to pass COVID-19 liability protections for Missouri businesses and organizations. The new session of the Legislature kicked off Wednesday at the state Capitol in Jefferson City. Last month, Parson asked the Legislature to wait until this session to take up a bill about coronavirus liability lawsuits. Members have been at odds over how to deal with those.