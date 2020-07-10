(Kansas City, MO) -- The punishment by jail guards went too far. A federal judge has sentenced four former guards at the Jackson County Jail to prison terms for beating an inmate who was in handcuffs at the time. Prison terms ranged from two to almost four years for 30-year-old Travis Hewitt, 34-year-old Jen-l Pulos, 39-year-old Terrance Dooley and 27-year-old Dakota Pearce. The incident happened on the Fourth of July five years ago. The victim settled a lawsuit for more than 437-thousand dollars after suffering broken ribs, a punctured lung and bruises.
(Kirksville, MO) -- The murder trial for a LaGrange man will be held in December in Adair County. Marcus Mays is charged with first-degree murder in the death of a two-year-old girl. His trial was moved to Kirksville on a change of venue from Lewis County. Taylen Allen was taken to Blessing Hospital with severe injuries in August 2018. Mays was taken into custody, then the child died five days later after being moved to a hospital in St. Louis.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- State officials say about 125 million dollars in CARES Act funding is going toward Missouri’s workforce development and higher education initiatives. A state press release says the funds will be used to reimburse public institutions for costs associated with preparing to return to in-person instruction and campus life this fall. Another 23-point-six million dollars is going toward supporting online learning and academic facilities within higher education schools, among other things.
(Cape Girardeau, MO) -- The Cape Girardeau School district is adding a new full-time position dedicated to contact tracing at all of its schools. K-F-V-S television reports the new position is one of many protocols the district is planning for the school year to help battle the spread of COVID-19. Deputy Superintendent Christa Turner says if any student or staff member is diagnosed with Covid-19, it'll be the tracer's job to notify anyone who may have been exposed.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The summer heatwave could cause some bumpy roads around the state. The Missouri Department of Transportation says a combination of moisture, weakening pavement and temperatures consistently 90 degrees and above cause the summer version of potholes. Despite the term, the Department says the pavement does not actually explode. Mo-DOT State Maintenance Director Natalie Roark says since it is difficult to know where or when a pavement blow-up will happen, maintenance staff continually monitors road conditions on state routes.