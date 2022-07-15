(Jefferson City, MO) -- A corrections officer and his wife are accused of video recording their sexual assault of a four-year-old child. Jefferson City Correctional Center officer Paul Schofield and his wife Sara Ellen are each charged with using a minor to produce child pornography. Court documents show Paul Schofield posted graphic images on a social media site last April. Following a tip, law enforcement officers searched the couple’s home last month and say they found several videos of child pornography, including infants being sexually abused by adults. Officers seized the wife’s cell phone finding a sexually explicit video of the same four-year-old victim. The couple’s voices could be heard.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Attorney General Eric Schmitt says the F-B-I is planning to illegally obtain information from Missouri sheriffs about concealed carry permit holders in the state. Schmitt sent a letter to F-B-I Director Christopher Wray asking him to cease their attempts to do audits at sheriff’s departments in August. The letter states, “the F-B-I has absolutely no business poking around in the private information of those who have obtained a concealed carry permit in Missouri.” Schmitt also says accessing the records of Missourians violates state law and “infringes on our Second Amendment rights.” Schmitt is running is the Republican primary for U-S Senate next month.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A Missouri man is facing federal drug charges after being caught with more than 400 pounds of methamphetamine. Sixty-eight-year-old Kolby Kristiansen of Wildwood was indicted Wednesday for possession with intent to distribute meth. Prosecutors say a drug sniffing dog found three containers with a total of 476 pounds of meth during the search of a St. Louis County storage unit July First. The drugs have a street value of more than a million dollars, which is the largest meth seizure in the history of the D-E-A’s St. Louis Division. Court records show Kristiansen was recently released from federal prison on a similar conviction in 2014.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Transportation is getting a boost to its Freight Enhancement Program. The state Legislature and Governor Parson approved three-point-25 million dollars for the program -- the most in the program’s ten-year history. Cheryl Ball with Mo-DOT says the additional funding enables the department to begin working on the recommendations of the State Freight and Rail Plan and Governor Parson’s Supply Chain Task Force’s recommendations. Projects include infrastructure supporting container barges, short line rail improvements, and a transload facility to cross-load goods from truck to rail and vice-versa.
(Kansas City, MO) -- The Kansas City Royals are in the middle of a four-game series in Toronto without ten of their players. That’s because Canada requires anyone crossing the border from the U-S to be vaccinated against COVID-19. All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi, infielders Whit Merrifield and Hunter Dozier, and starting pitcher Brad Keller are among the players on the restricted list staying home.