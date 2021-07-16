(Lake Ozark, MO) -- A Thursday evening shooting at Lake Ozark has left one person dead and four injured. The incident on the Bagnell Dam strip was reported at about 8:00 p-m. The area was put on lockdown as authorities responded. No names have been released and no charges have been announced. State investigators have been called in to help local officials with the case. The shooting is believed to be gang-related. Several suspects have been detained for the shooting that happened near the Casablanca bar and grill.
(Undated) -- Starting Thursday, many Missouri parents will get a direct deposit into their bank accounts or a check in the mail as part of a new federal child tax credit. The I-R-S is saying the payment will be up to 300-dollars per month for each qualifying child under age six and up to 250-dollars per month for each qualifying child ages six to 17. The relief will be provided to help an estimated one-point-three million Missouri children. The new credit is available to single parents who make 75 thousand dollars a year, or less, 112-thousand-500-dollars for heads of household, and 150,000 thousand for married couples filing jointly and qualified widows.
(Columbia, MO) -- Researchers at the University of Missouri-Columbia say the Delta variant of COVID-19 showed up in wastewater samples nearly a month before the first patient tested positive. A laboratory inside the Bond Life Science Center has been testing samples for more than a year. The Delta variant was detected May 10th and the first case was reported June 1st. One researcher says the evidence is found in effluent often before patients are diagnosed, so it’s a good way to track the virus. The state collects the samples from nearly 100 sources, then passes them on to the lab for testing.
(Grain Valley, MO) -- Although no charges have been filed yet, a teenager who charges a Jackson County homeowner of sexual abuse has also led authorities to human remains on his property. No names have been released. The teen tells police the suspect showed her pictures of the woman’s dismembered body and told her how he killed the victim and hid the remains. Police identified the murder victim as 32-year-old Kensie Renee Aubry, who was reported missing last October. Authorities say the property in a rural area near Grain Valley is owned by Michael Hendricks and his wife. Hendricks is charged with sex-related crimes but hasn’t been charged in the woman’s death.
(Kirksville, MO) -- Witnesses tell investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol that a 32-year-old swimmer went under Wednesday afternoon and didn't resurface. Nathan Stafford was reportedly swimming in the deeper end of the swim area at Forest Lake Swim Beach in Thousand Hills State Park. Stafford died before he could be taken to a hospital. The State Patrol reports this is the second drowning of the year in Troop B.