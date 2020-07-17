(Kansas City, MO) -- Two-hundred-25 federal agents will help Kansas City police investigate a long list of unsolved murders. Homicides are up by 35 percent this year in Missouri’s largest city and the numbers are on a pace to set unwanted records. Operation Legend was announced last week by the White House. U-S Attorney Tim Garrison says the goal is to identify the most violent offenders and remove them from the city’s streets. The operation is named after a four-year-old boy killed while he was sleeping in Kansas City last month. Mayor Quinton Lucas says this is about finding justice for victims of violent crime.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The state of Missouri is spending 15 million dollars of COVID-19 relief money to promote tourism. Governor Mike Parson called tourism “a great way to support Missouri businesses” at a Thursday news conference. State officials spent time emphasizing that visiting attractions in the Show-Me State can be done safely. The federal grant money will be distributed to organizations that market specific Missouri destinations. More than 40 percent of American travelers have said they have no plans to take trips the rest of this year.
(Fulton, MO) -- Two men in Fulton have been taken into custody for the sexual assault of a minor. Daniel Overstreet was arrested Wednesday and Brandon Taylor was brought in Thursday. Both are charged with first-degree statutory sodomy. Investigators haven’t said if the two cases are connected. Taylor’s arrest is for an incident that happened last September. He’s also facing charges of first-degree sexual misconduct involving a child under 15 and tampering with a victim or witness to a felony.
(Columbia, MO) -- A Boone County judge has said she will “take some time” before deciding whether to send a Columbia police officer to trial. C-P-D Officer Andria Heese had a preliminary hearing Thursday at the Boone County Courthouse. Judge Kim Shaw heard testimony from four witnesses about the accident which left a four-year-old girl dead. Heese is charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter. She’s accused of driving on the sidewalk outside Battle High School last year and running over Gabriella Curry. The officer’s attorney has called the girl’s death a “tragic accident” and asked that the case be dismissed.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Too many Missouri drivers have taken fewer vehicles on the road as an invitation to push a little harder on the accelerator. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says it is joining four other states in a high-speed enforcement campaign starting today (Friday) at noon. Troopers will be keeping a close eye out for speeders until midnight Saturday. The coronavirus pandemic has kept a lot of drivers at home and that has resulted in a drastic increase in speeding. Missouri traffic fatalities are up 14 percent and the Patrol says it has seen a 58 percent increase in speeds 26 miles-an-hour over the limit – or faster.