(Jefferson City, MO) -- Governor Mike Parson has signed the record 47-and-a-half-billion-dollar state budget. The approved plan includes more than one-point-three billion dollars for infrastructure for new and improved roads and bridges, broadband access, telehealth, and water quality improvements. The budget fully funds K-through-12 education plans with three-and-a-half billion dollars, another nearly a half-a-billion in capital improvements at schools, and money for workforce development programs. The spending plan boosts funding for health and mental health and adds to the state retirement system.
(Kansas City, MO) -- A couple from Kansas plans to sue Amtrak for Monday’s deadly train derailment and crash Monday afternoon in northern Missouri. K-M-B-C reports the couple from Olathe contacted the Clifford Law Offices in Chicago to file a lawsuit. Attorney Kristopher Riddle says other people affected by the train crash have also called his office. Four people died and around 150 were sent to areas hospitals after the train collided with a dump truck near Mendon and left the tracks.
(Hillsboro, MO) -- The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate in its jail. Deputies say 32-year-old Kore LeGrand of Farmington was found dead Tuesday night and evidence suggests that he hanged himself. Investigators say there were no indicators that would have triggered a suicide watch. LeGrand was in his own cell and was jailed for felony and misdemeanor offenses in Jefferson and St. Louis counties.
(Creve Coeur, MO) -- An apartment fire in Creve Coeur that left a woman dead and two injured remains under investigation. Crews say it happened late Tuesday night at the Vicino on the Lake Apartments. The victims haven’t been identified and investigators do not believe it was suspicious. The St. Louis Bomb and Arson Unit is leading the case.
(Columbia, MO) -- Dry weather is worsening in Missouri, especially in the southern half of the state. State climatologist Pat Guinan says, “June was overall a hotter-than-average-month for Missouri -- averaging about two degrees above normal -- and it was also a dry month for most locations.” Parts of central and southern Missouri have received less than a half-inch of rain since early June -- evidenced by brown lawns and stressed crops, gardens and pastures. Guinan says he hopes projected rains will happen over the holiday weekend “Because it’s so dry -- we’ll take it whenever we can get it.”