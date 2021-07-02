(Springfield, MO) -- A September 17 sentencing date has been set for a man from Tipton who has been convicted of statutory rape and sodomy involving a six-year-old child. K-O-L-R television reports 42-year-old Shawn Martin was convicted of five child sex crimes, including statutory rape and sodomy. While Martin is from Tipton, prosecutors say the crimes happened more than 100 miles away, in Springfield.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri's governor is praising state lawmakers for extending a critical funding mechanism for the state's Medicaid program. Governor Parson has been warning that failure to extend the F-R-A would cost Missouri 591-million dollars in the fiscal year 2022. The Missouri House gave final approval to the F-R-A extension Wednesday afternoon, sending the bill to the governor's desk. The Missouri Health Care Association urged lawmakers to extend it, saying it provides more than four billion dollars for essential care services for the most vulnerable people in Missouri – including infants, children, the elderly, and those with developmental disabilities.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri's Senate Majority leader has announced the creation of an interim committee on Medicaid Accountability. Columbia Republican State Senator Caleb Rowden says he looks forward to working with the House and the governor to defund Planned Parenthood. The House spent hours debating Planned Parenthood Wednesday, voting 109-to-46 along party lines to defund Planned Parenthood. St. Louis Democratic State Representative Donna Baringer (pronounced BEAR-in-jurr) blasted the proposal, on the floor, saying Missouri would lose 167-million dollars in federal funding.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri's top House Democrat wants the state’s Republican governor to call a special session on the issue of unemployment overpayments, saying state labor officials have resumed collecting the money, after lawmakers in both parties blasted the department for doing so. Springfield Democrat Crystal Quade tells Capitol reporters labor's decision is hurting Missourians who did not commit fraud, noting the state made the error. The state overpaid more than 150-million dollars in unemployment benefits last year.
(Springfield, MO) -- Police detectives in Springfield are investigating racial slurs spray-painted at a community center that serves the African-American and Hispanic communities. Bartley Decatur Community Center director Mark Dixon says the suspect or suspects spray-painted the "n" word on the building. Springfield Police detectives say bright orange and pink spray paint was used and the building's surveillance video equipment was stolen.