(Washington, DC) -- Thursday’s January Sixth committee hearing featured Missouri U-S Senator Josh Hawley’s actions the day a pro-Trump mob attacked the nation’s Capital. The committee showed a picture of Hawley raising his fist in solidarity with a crowd of Trump supporters outside the Capitol. In Thursday’s hearing, newly-released video showed Hawley running away from the Senate chamber after rioters breached the building. The footage then showed the Republican running through a hallway in the Capitol and down a flight of stairs. A Capitol police officer said Hawley raising his fist bothered her greatly because she said he riled up the crowd while he was protected in a safe place.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Governor Parson has declared a Drought Alert for 53 counties in southern and central Missouri. Those counties are primarily south of the Missouri River. Parson says the state is working to provide farmers with access to water at state parks and conservation areas and state parks are working to find land suitable and available for hay. The Missouri Department of Transportation will offer special hauling permits, which waive certain fees and restrictions to farmers and ranchers moving hay. The latest U-S Drought Monitor data shows about two-thirds of the state is experiencing abnormally dry conditions to extreme drought.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson are headed to Germany and the Netherlands tomorrow (Saturday) for a fourth international trade mission. The governor’s office says those nations are important trade partners for Missouri. Missouri has exported nearly 700 million (around $679) million dollars in goods to Germany and more than 223 million to the Netherlands. Parson says he’ll be meeting with leaders in pharmaceuticals, agriculture, recycling and other industries. The governor’s office says the trip is funded by the Hawthorn Foundation, a Missouri nonprofit organization.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri is studying what it can do about the exploitation of workers who are in the U-S illegally. A State Senate committee held a public hearing Wednesday in southern Missouri’s Lebanon. Some construction contractors have complained that other contractors are paying cash to undocumented workers – and paying those workers at a lower rate while also not paying into the unemployment or workers comp funds. State Senator Justin Brown, who is chairing the committee, said the federal government is failing to protect our border, making every state a “border state.”