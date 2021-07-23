(Sedalia, MO) -- A business expansion in west-central Missouri will include a 15-million-dollar investment and 18 new jobs. WireCo WorldGroup is expanding production in its Sedalia plant. The company is a global leader in manufacturing, engineering, and distributing steel wire rope, synthetic rope, and cables for the crane and rigging, oil and gas, and mining industries. It has two other Missouri plants in Chillicothe and Kirksville. The expansion will occur over the next five years. The plant currently has more than 160 employees.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The interim director of the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services doesn’t mince words when he calls vaccine conspiracy theories “a bunch of baloney.” Robert Knodell went on his personal Twitter account Thursday to call out the people who are creating discord and doubt while COVID-19 infections are skyrocketing. As of Thursday, only 40 percent of Missourians are fully vaccinated. Governor Mike Parson named Donald Kauerauf to be the permanent head of D-H-S-S Wednesday. He takes over September 1st.
(Kirksville, MO) -- A Kirksville man will face a murder trial later this year in a 17-year-old girl’s drug overdose death. Shawn Derrick Combs is charged with second-degree murder and delivery of a controlled substance. The teenager died at his home April 12th of last year. His trial is scheduled to start in Adair County Circuit Court November 8th.
(St. Louis, MO) -- The coronavirus pandemic put plans on hold last year, but the lives of St. Louis Cardinal stars Lou Brock and Bob Gibson will be celebrated next month. A series of events will be held the weekend of August 20th through the 22nd. Lou Brock Night will be Friday, August 20th at Busch Stadium. Then, Bob Gibson Day will be held Sunday, August 22nd. Both Cardinal legends will also be remembered during the 2021 Cardinals Hall of Fame Induction ceremony that Saturday afternoon at Ballpark Village.
(O’Fallon, MO) -- A member of the O’Fallon City Council faces accusations she lied to her fellow public officials and violated the city charter. The council has scheduled an impeachment hearing for Councilwoman Katie Gatewood for August 30th. Gatewood is in trouble for allegedly launching an investigation into the background of the city’s police chief. She has said she did nothing wrong. Thursday’s vote to hold the impeachment hearing came on a six-to-three vote. The chief has resigned.