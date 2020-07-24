(St. Louis, MO) -- The St. Louis Cardinals will open the 2020 Major League Baseball season tonight (Friday) at Busch Stadium against the Pittsburgh Pirates. It’s going to be different. The Cardinals franchise is legendary for the way it embraces its Hall of Famers, with a parade of stars around the stadium. That’s not happening this time. There will be no parade of players, no auto show, no Clydesdales pulling a beer wagon – nobody in the stands. For the first time in recent history, downtown bars and restaurants aren’t gearing up – all because the coronavirus pandemic has hijacked the season.
(Washington, DC) -- Congressman Sam Graves says northwest Missouri is still being impacted by the Flood of 2019. The Missouri Republican points out that thousands of acres of fertile farmland are still covered by water or silt and sand. He says two towns northwest of St. Joseph – Craig and Corning in Holt County – are still dealing with the aftermath of the flooding, 500 days later. Graves is calling on the U-S Army Corps of Engineers to make flood control and navigation the top priority for the Missouri River. The area is still protected by temporarily-repaired levees. Graves is the ranking Republican on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.
(Waynesville, MO) -- Authorities in southwest Missouri say arrest warrants have been issued for 53 drug suspects after a two-year investigation. Pulaski County Sheriff Jimmy Bench says thousands of man-hours have been put into the case because the drug dealers weren’t just selling marijuana – their products were more potent and dangerous – like fentanyl, heroin and meth. Authorities are looking for suspects who haven’t been arrested yet. Sheriff Bench says the investigation didn’t target users, only those who were selling the dangerous product.
(Washington, DC) -- Both the U-S House of Representatives and the U-S Senate have passed the Defense Authorization bill – despite President Trump’s veto threat. The president says he would take that action over changing the names of military bases honoring Confederate heroes. U-S Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri says he hopes there will be hearings held on changing those names. The bill authorizes resources for the new hospital at Fort Leonard Wood, the N-G-A West facility in St. Louis, continued investment in the B-21 Raider – which will be based at Whiteman Air Base – and the C-130-H modernization program at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base in St. Joseph.
(Richmond Heights, MO) -- The teenage suspect is facing a second-degree murder charge in Wednesday’s double-shooting at the Galleria shopping center. Eighteen-year-old Jaron Lemmitt is in the St. Louis County Jail on a one-million-dollar cash-only bond. Investigators say 21-year-old Jaquan Steed was killed at about 12:30 p-m in Richmond Heights. A second shooting victim was treated and released at an area hospital. That person’s name hasn’t been released.