(Jefferson City, MO) -- A push to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri may not have enough voter signatures to get on the November ballot. Preliminary counts indicate it failed to get enough signatures in Missouri’s Sixth and Seventh congressional districts. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s office is reviewing recently submitted reports from county election officials. John Payne of Legal Missouri 2022 says they’re working to ensure every valid signature is counted. The campaign submitted more than 400-thousand signatures in May to legalize adult cannabis use and expunge most nonviolent marijuana offenses.
(Washington, DC) -- Missouri’s two Republican Senators voted against a move to advance legislation aimed at helping millions of veterans exposed to toxic burn chemicals. The Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act -- or PACT Act -- failed in the Senate with a vote of 55 to 42, surprising many as the act had the support of nearly 85 votes a couple of months ago. Senator Josh Hawley says he supports strong measures to “protect our veterans suffering from toxic exposure” and intends on voting for the bill’s final passage. Senator Roy Blunt hasn’t commented yet on Wednesday’s “no” vote, but he voted “yes” on an earlier version of the bill.
(Branson, MO) -- A Minnesota man is the victim of a weekend drowning on Table Rock Lake near Branson in southwest Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 79-year-old Eugene Nelson from Eden Prairie began to struggle while swimming Saturday afternoon, went underwater and never resurfaced. Search crews recovered Nelson’s body the next day. The report says he was not wearing a life jacket.
(Springfield, MO) -- The Greene County Sheriff’s Office in southwest Missouri is mourning the loss of former K-9 Officer Lor. The Dutch Shepherd retired in 2019 and died Monday at age 13. Deputies say Lor partnered with James Craigmyle more than two thousand times in his career and gained nationwide fame appearing the “Live P-D” T-V series. Lor will be laid to rest in the coming weeks at a private ceremony.
(UNDATED) -- For the first time this summer, Missouri’s average gas price today has fallen below four-dollars. Triple-A Missouri says the statewide average price is three-90 a gallon, compared to the national average of four-25 per gallon. The highest gas prices are in Miller County, near the Lake of the Ozarks, and Cuba in Crawford County at 4-17 a gallon. The lowest prices are in West Plains at three-54, followed by the Joplin and Kansas City areas.