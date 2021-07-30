(Washington, DC) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson has joined a group of a dozen governors asking the U-S Supreme Court to overturn the landmark 1973 abortion decision, Roe-V-Wade. The legal action was started when the state of Mississippi filed arguments last week. That state’s attorney general argues it should be up to the states to regulate abortion before a fetus can survive outside the womb. The amicus brief Parson joined was filed Thursday. It says the constitutional balance between the states and the federal government has been upset by the decision.
(Dexter, MO) -- Officials at Southeast Health hope to reopen a tornado-damaged hospital in southeast Missouri in early August. An EF-2 tornado packing 120 mile-per-hour winds slammed into the Dexter hospital on July 10. Hospital officials say extensive testing has been completed to assess the impact of damage to inpatient units, the emergency room, and the behavioral health unit. Dexter residents are traveling to Sikeston and to Poplar Bluff for emergency treatment until the hospital reopens. A command center at the Dexter hospital site remains open.
(Undated) -- Governor Parson says Missouri’s new coronavirus vaccination incentive program appears to be helping, On Fox News, Parson says the number of vaccine doses Missouri vaccinators are requesting has tripled. Over the next three months, 900 Missourians who have been vaccinated or choose to get their coronavirus vaccination will win cash or education savings account prizes worth 10-thousand dollars. About 41-percent of Missourians are fully vaccinated as the delta variant continues to drive up the state’s coronavirus case count, target unvaccinated people, and overwhelm some hospitals.
(Lake Ozark, MO) -- A second suspect has just been arrested and is now charged for that Memorial Day weekend deadly shooting at a popular Lake of the Ozarks waterfront bar. K-T-K-S Radio reports 23-year-old Craig Hawkins of Jefferson City is charged with second-degree murder and is jailed without bond. Camden County prosecutors announced Wednesday that another Jefferson City suspect, Chad Brewer, is charged with first-degree murder in the case. The incident killed 27-year-old Vonza Watson of Jefferson City. The Camden County prosecutor has not announced yet whether he will seek the death penalty in this case.
(Undated) -- The American Federation of Teachers President says it is going to “try” to open K-12 schools this fall. President Randi Weingarten said it is going to keep students and teachers safe while trying to move through a political battlefield. On Fox News, Governor Parson says students need to be in school because it is the safest and best place for them to be. Parson touts roughly 85-percent of Missouri K-through-12 public schools being open to in-person learning last school year.