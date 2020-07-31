(Ferguson, MO) -- St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell says his office quietly reopened an investigation about five months ago into the shooting death of Michael Brown, Junior. Bell announced Thursday that he will not be charging the former Ferguson police officer who shot the 18-year-old nearly six years ago. Bell claims his office does not have enough evidence to charge Darren Wilson. He said, "There’s so many points at which Darren Wilson could have handled the situation differently and if he had, Michael Brown might still be alive. But that is not the question before us. The only question is whether we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a crime occurred. The answer to that question is no." After Bell wrapped up his remarks, a man who attended the news conference told Bell his first term as prosecutor will be his last.
(Washington, DC) -- Missouri Republican Josh Hawley is calling on his U-S Senate colleagues to approve his legislation aimed at preventing a repeat of the deadly 2018 duck boat tragedy on Table Rock Lake. Seventeen people drowned when the vessel sank quickly during a storm. Senator Hawley says the Senate has not acted on his bill and “It is more vital today than ever. It would help prevent exactly the kind of tragedy that we saw on Table Rock Lake." The two-year anniversary of the incident was July 19th. Hawley’s legislation would require amphibious passenger vessels to be equipped to stay afloat, in the event of flooding. The legislation would also require duck boats to remove canopies, and would require additional life preservers.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City is expected to begin testing of a potential COVID-19 vaccine by mid to late August. The clinical trial hopes to enroll 15-hundred Missouri and Kansas participants. Washington University School of Medicine and the St. Louis University Center for Vaccine Development are leading regional clinical trials for another COVID-19 vaccine. About three-thousand area participants are wanted.
(St. Joseph, MO) -- A deadline is fast approaching for parents to decide whether their children will return to the classroom in northwest Missouri's largest school district. St. Joseph assistant superintendent Marlie( MAR-lee) Williams says they must decide by the end of the day today (Friday). She says about two-thousand students have signed up for a virtual academy. Williams says that 60 percent of students enrolling in online instruction are elementary students. The district has moved the start date for school back to August 31st.
(Hannibal, MO) -- The food pantry in northeast Missouri's Hannibal is reporting a 45-percent increase in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. Douglass Community Services food pantry director Stacey Nicholas says the Hannibal food bank has been helped by 300 farms-to-food family boxes, which have 600 pounds of fresh fruit, vegetables and milk products. Nicholas says that the boxes have been crucial for hungry children in the area. She also says the emergency food service shelves are slowly running dry, as local businesses and churches haven't been able to donate.
(Cape Canaveral, FL) -- Missouri astronaut Bob Behnken is preparing to make his way back to Earth. He and a fellow astronaut are scheduled to begin their return on Sunday. They have been at the International Space Station since the beginning of June. The mission marks the first time in U-S history that a commercial astronaut crew has gone to space and the first human space flight from American soil in nearly a decade. Behnken is from St. Louis County and a Washington University grad.