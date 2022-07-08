(Jefferson City, MO) – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has confirmed a case of a rare brain-eating disorder caused by an amoeba. Known as primary amebic meningoencephalitis, or “PAM,” it happens when the amoeba enters through the nose and travels to the person’s brain. The patient is being treated in intensive care at a Missouri hospital. Health officials have not disclosed where the patient contracted the amoeba, only saying the source is being investigated and that ALL warm bodies of fresh water can contain the amoeba. The best precaution is to limit the amount of water entering your nose from lakes, rivers, and ponds.
(UNDATED) -- Missouri reports 16 counties and the city of St. Louis have high community transmission levels of COVID-19. Many of the counties are in northern and eastern Missouri. The C-D-C recommends mask-wearing indoors in public for places with high transmission levels, regardless of whether you have been vaccinated. Most counties in the southern half of the state have low and medium transmission rates.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A televised debate featuring Missouri’s Democratic U-S Senate candidates is being postponed. Organizers say the July 12th event is being pushed back because Trudy Busch Valentine hasn’t responded to numerous invitations to participate. They hope to re-schedule a debate or forum prior to the August Second primary. The Busch Valentine campaign issued a statement saying in part, “Our campaign is focused on reaching people across Missouri in a variety of ways,” and that they’ll be “evaluating each debate opportunity as it comes up.”
(Hazelwood, MO) -- A Nevada-based company that makes waffles plans to open a new 35-million-dollar plant at the Hazelwood Trade Port in St. Louis County. Marson Foods says the production facility is expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2022. Marson officials say 45 to 53 jobs will be created, with average annual salaries of more than 112-thousand dollars.
(Chillicothe, MO) -- Thursday may have been “Missouri Sliced Bread Day,” but the big celebration in the northwest Missouri town is set for tomorrow (Saturday). Festivities includes a 5-K run, a Sliced Bread Jam concert, bread baking contest, and more. On July Seventh, 1928, the Chillicothe Baking Company became the first commercial bakery in recorded history to have bread mechanically cut into uniform slices. The invention, developed by Otto Rohwedder, revolutionized the baking world.