(Jefferson City, MO) -- Business leaders in St. Louis and Kansas City filed a court brief with the Missouri Supreme Court in support of Medicaid expansion. The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in Missouri's Medicaid lawsuit on Tuesday. "Greater St. Louis Inc." and the Greater Kansas City Area Chamber of Commerce say if the court reverses a Cole County judge's ruling, "underprivileged Missourians and Missouri's economy will greatly benefit. The business groups say Medicaid expansion will create 16-thousand new jobs in Missouri, and will increase the state's economic output by two-point-five-billion dollars annually. Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem ruled last month that the Medicaid expansion ballot measure approved by voters last August is unconstitutional.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri's Republican governor is opposed to federal employees going door-to-door in the state to offer COVID-19 vaccinations. Governor Mike Parson tweeted that he's directed state health officials to let the federal government know that sending health officials to compel the vaccinations "would not be an effective or a welcome strategy in Missouri." The state leads the nation in the most new COVID cases per capita over the last two weeks. The governor says the state will continue to offer "convenient" vaccine options to anyone who wants the shot. State health officials say 39 percent of Missourians are fully vaccinated.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Bipartisan legislation that supports firefighters who contract cancer in the line of duty is now state law. Governor Mike Parson signed the bill Thursday authored by Senator Lincoln Hough of Springfield and House Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann. The law creates the firefighter cancer pool for paid or volunteer firefighters. Parson says he plans to issue several vetoes today (Friday) .
(Des Peres, MO) -- An attorney for the man charged in a deadly shooting at the West County Center in Des Peres claims his client was acting in self-defense. Lawyer Donnell Smith says Jason Hill was with his girlfriend shopping for baby clothes at the Champs store Saturday when Malachi Maclin and a group of men approached him. Smith said Maclin made a threatening comment and punched Hill in the face. Smith then and shot Maclin, who died at the hospital. Hill has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said in a statement, "the investigation is ongoing, and as a result it would be premature to comment at this time. Our prayers go out to the victim's family."
(Kansas City, MO) -- A Mexican national who's been deported seven times after illegally entering the country is going to prison for his role in a ten-million dollar marijuana growing operation in northwest Missouri's Daviess County. Federal prosecutors say 47-year-old Sergio Medina-Perez was sentenced to six years without parole. Medina-Perez also pleaded guilty in the state of California to several charges. The court ordered Medina-Perez to forfeit the Daviess County property to the government .