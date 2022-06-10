(Moberly, MO) -- A Moberly woman has now been charged with animal abuse and stealing after admitting she killed and burned a family pet. K-W-I-X radio reports that 29-year-old Brianna Lingo admitted to killing her mother’s terrier mix, watching it die, and burning its body. Court documents show Lingo had strangled her mother’s terrier mix while her mother was at work and burned it in a fire pit. When her mother got home, Lingo reportedly told her that she had made a sacrifice.
(Lee’s Summit, MO) – Police in the Kansas City suburb of Lee’s Summit are investigating a shooting that left two people dead inside a home and a third wounded. None of the victims’ identities have been released, but comments given by neighbors to K-M-B-C/T-V suggests the victims were a married couple and their adult son. He was taken to a local hospital. Lee’s Summit police say it appears to be an isolated incident with no further threat to the public.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A labor contracting company admits to bringing unauthorized migrant workers to Missouri. Sixty-seven-year-old Jorge Marin-Perez and his son, 37-year-old Jorge Marin-Gomez, pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to a misdemeanor charge of unlawful employment of aliens. The Marin-J Corporation owned by Marin-Gomez pleaded guilty to a felony wire fraud charge in April -- it was in charge of requesting visas for workers in Mexico. The company applied for agriculture visas that declared more than 100 workers would be employed on farms in Florida. Many of the workers were then relocated to a farm in Southeast Missouri to harvest watermelons and cotton. The corporation is set to be sentenced in August and the individuals in September.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Army National Guard has ten-thousand troops and over 60 armories -- but recruiting is down. Lieutenant Colonel Sandy Stover is a battalion commander and recruiter with the National Guard. He says the recent pandemic has hurt their ability to visit high schools and make recruiting pitches on campuses. Another challenge comes from the private sector. Stover says although joining the military has been a traditional route to paying for college, “more and more businesses are offering that same benefit.” The Missouri Army National Guard is adding an infantry program, and it recently added a federal certified apprentice program two months ago.
(St. Louis, MO) -- If you’re a St. Louis Blues fan, this may interest you. The team is auctioning some game-worn home jerseys from the regular season. Proceeds benefit Blues for Kids, an organization that the team says has contributed more than five million dollars to the St. Louis community. To learn more and to bid, just visit the Blues’ website.