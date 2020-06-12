(Clayton, MO) -- Members of the St. Louis County Council say they are concerned by their police chief’s comments on racism. Chief Mary Barton told council members Tuesday she doesn’t believe systemic racism exists with her department. Barton did admit there is a racial divide in the department. Doctor Laurie Punch of the St. Louis County Board of Police Commissioners is questioning whether Barton can effectively lead the department, giving her views. Barton has been on the job for just over one month.
(Kansas City, MO) -- The owner of a Kansas City restaurant in the City Market says his business has been the target of threats and harassment since an employee told two police officers they were not welcome in uniform. The worker has since resigned. She served the two K-C-P-D officers but asked them not to wear their uniforms if they returned. Owner Carlos Mortera said that while he supports the Black Lives Matter movement, he also welcomes law enforcement members to the table to eat and talk at the restaurant called The Bite.
(Columbia, MO) -- Columbia police have released the names of the two men shot while they were trying to break into a home Wednesday night. Twenty-seven-year-old Darion Logan of Columbia was killed. Charges of second-degree murder and burglary have been filed against 28-year-old Fabian Goldman of Columbia because Logan was killed while the two were committing a felony. The homeowner’s name hasn’t been released. He told investigators he fired several shots at the men in self-defense after he saw them trying to break in.
(Springdale, AR) -- Arkansas-based Tyson Foods says it is cooperating with a federal investigation into price-fixing in the chicken industry. The company says it was subpoenaed by a federal grand jury last year. Tyson officials say they conducted an internal investigation and turned over the results to the Department of Justice. Pilgrim’s Pride President and C-E-O Jayson Penn is among four current and former executives at that company and Claxton Poultry Farms who have been indicted on price-fixing charges in the last week.
(Ferguson, MO) -- Leaders of the Ferguson-Florissant School District say they will join staff members, students, families and the community in a march against racism Saturday morning. They describe the event starting at 10:00 a-m as a peaceful demonstration against racism and support for high-quality education and Black Lives Matter. The march begins at STEAM Academy at McCluer South-Berkeley High School. School officials say their community has been the emblem of the battle against racism for nearly six years – since the shooting of Michael Brown Junior by a police officer. They say they are demanding change to systems “rooted in four centuries of racism.”