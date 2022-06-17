(Washington, DC) -- Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush is defending her “no” vote on a bill that would provide around-the-clock security for the families of U-S Supreme Court justices. The St. Louis Democrat says in a statement that the legislation is a distraction as the nation’s High Court plans to “ban abortion care for millions of people.” The measure passed the U-S House a week after a man with a gun, knife, and zip ties was arrested near the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Bush says Congress should “defend those who are being attacked and harassed at abortion clinics across the country.”
(Columbia, MO) -- There may not be enough valid signatures under Missouri law to give voters a chance to decide on a ranked choice voting ballot measure. The bipartisan “Better Elections” campaign is required to have roughly 170-thousand valid signatures to put the question on the ballot. Ranked choice voting allows voters to rank their top four primary election candidate choices of any party. The four finalists -- regardless of party -- would then move on to the general election and the candidate with more than 50 percent would be declared the winner. In an email from spokesman Scott Charton, the final counts from Missouri counties are still coming in, and the group is watching them closely.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Governor Mike Parson has signed a bill into law that will let some university workers assist with opportunities for student athletes to earn money from a third party. Under the bill, college coaches, athletic department workers, and other university employees engaged in this business cannot serve as the athlete’s agent. They are also banned from receiving money from the athlete or a third-party company. The wide-ranging bipartisan education bill is sponsored by St. Louis Democratic Senator Karla May -- with the name, image, and likeness language added by Republican Representative Kurtis Gregory of Marshall.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Governor Parson has signed into law two crime-related bills. One will change the law on money laundering to take into account new technologies, such as cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrency is digital money that can be popular with criminals because of its untraceable nature. The governor says the bill will also give prosecutors more tools to combat human trafficking. The other bill adds the offense of escaping from custody for any person who escapes or attempts to escape after being arrested for a probation or parole violation.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri has nearly 12-hundred K-through-12 public school teacher job openings for the next academic year. A statewide commission gets to work today (Friday) on finding ways to help boost the state’s educator workforce. The 22-member commission includes Missouri Board of Education members, lawmakers, the Governor’s Office, and business leaders across the state. The commission plans to submit its recommendations to the State Board of Education in October. The meeting is open to the public at the Governor’s Office Building in Jefferson City from Nine A-M to Three P-M.