(St. Louis, MO) -- The St. Louis couple who pointed guns at social justice demonstrators last year have entered guilty pleas to reduced charges. Patricia and Mark McCloskey will have to pay fines on the misdemeanor complaints. The McCloskeys also agreed to forfeit the weapons they held when they were confronted by protesters in front of their home. They claimed the protesters were trespassing at the time. McCloskey announced last month he is running for a U-S Senate seat from Missouri. After entering his plea Thursday in St. Louis Circuit Court, he said he would do the same thing if protesters trespassed again.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri's governor has signed an order that closes state offices today (Friday) in recognition of a new federal law establishing Juneteenth as a government holiday. The "St. Louis Post-Dispatch" reports G-O-P Governor Mike Parson has joined other governors in ordering the closure, which gives state employees a paid day of leave. The holiday has delayed the Missouri Medicaid lawsuit hearing in Cole County Circuit Court originally set for today. It will now be held Monday afternoon. Juneteenth commemorates the day slavery came to an end in the United States. Missouri corrections officers and other emergency state personnel are still on the job.
(Joplin, MO) -- A southwest Missouri man has been sentenced to more than 600 years in prison for the sexual abuse of three girls. Sixty-two-year-old Daniel Franklin of Joplin was found guilty in April on 10 felony charges. Prosecutors told the court the crimes were committed against three young girls between 2015 and 2017, with the youngest 11 years old when she was first attacked. Five teenage girls testified against Franklin. They say he took them on “camping trips” and forced them to play strip poker and “sex ed” games while giving them alcohol.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A newly-formed Missouri House committee on broadband development will hear testimony next month from Missouri's largest general farm organization and from electric cooperatives. The Missouri House Special Committee on Broadband Development has scheduled a July 20th hearing in Jefferson City to hear testimony from the Missouri Farm Bureau and from the Assocition of Missouri Electric Cooperatives. Missouri now ranks 32nd nationwide for broadband access, an increase of nine slots. Committee Chairman Representative Louis Riggs of Hannibal says there are still 392-thousand Missourians who lack high-speed internet, either because it's not available or they can't afford it. That number is down from 587-thousand in 2018.
(Raytown, MO) -- Raytown police say a 43-year-old man is charged with shooting his roommate to death Wednesday. Officers were called to the home at 2:48 p-m. The police report indicates Robert E. Matlock called to report the shooting. He said he fired at Ramiro Jamamillo when the victim lunged at him while they were arguing. Jaramillo was taken to a hospital, but doctors weren’t able to save his life. Officers say he showed them a video of the shooting from his cell phone in an effort to prove it was self-defense.