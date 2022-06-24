(Columbia, MO) -- Former Missouri First Lady Sheena Chestnut Greitens and her children are receiving death threats, according to her lawyer, after her ex-husband Eric Greitens released his RINO-hunting campaign video. During a court hearing in Columbia Thursday, attorney Helen Wade said her client received a written threat that read, “Wouldn’t it be awful if someone hunted down and killed Eric Greitens and his entire family? Golly, that would be terrible.” Wade said another threat was “too horrible” to read aloud in court, but the Kansas City Star reports that it was a tweet that threatened sexual violence against the former First Lady. She says her client is “scared.” An attorney for Eric Greitens says they saw no evidence of actual death threats, but condemned the comments aimed at Sheena as “vulgar.”
(UNDATED) -- A well-funded group of Republicans has launched a one-million-dollar effort to try and stop fellow Republican Eric Greitens from winning the August primary election for Missouri U-S Senate race. Politico reports the super PAC, called Show Me Values, is scheduled to start running anti-Greitens T-V ads, starting today (Friday) through the end of June. Greitens is considered the frontrunner, despite a list of allegations involving campaign finance laws and his ex-mistress. The group is led by billionaire megadonor Rex Sinquefield and a former top official in the Trump White House.
(Kansas City, MO) – There will be less out-of-pocket costs for soccer fans who buy tickets for World Cup games played in Kansas City. On Thursday, Missouri Governor Parson signed a bill into law that exempts 2026 FIFA World Cup tickets from state and local sales taxes. Kansas City has been chosen to host some of the 2026 World Cup matches. The signing ceremony took place at Arrowhead Stadium, which will host those matches. The bill was sponsored by Democratic state Senator John Rizzo, of nearby Independence.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A new statewide effort to reduce crime is set to be announced next week. Governor Mike Parson is joining the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry Monday to announce the “Safer Missouri, Stronger Missouri” plan. A news release from the Chamber says the new business-led effort comes as a poll by the business group shows more than 70-percent of Missouri business leaders say crime is hurting the state’s economy. The launch of the plan will include businesses and people involved in second-chance employment programs. News conferences to detail the plan will be held Monday in Kansas City and Tuesday in St. Louis.
(Branson, MO) -- A southwest Missouri man now holds the state record under alternative methods for redear sunfish. The Missouri Department of Conversation says Andrew Hunt of Hollister was bowfishing June Fourth on Lake Taneycomo when he shot a two-pound-two-ounce sunfish. The previous record was two pounds, one ounce on Table Rock Lake last year. Hunt says it was his first time bowfishing and it was his friend’s 21st birthday. M-D-C staff confirmed the fish’s weight -- it’s the fourth state record fish caught this year.