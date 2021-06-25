(Jefferson City, MO). -- A standing-room-only crowd packed a Missouri Capitol hearing room in Jefferson City Thursday where state senators were hearing emotional testimony on legislation relating to the F-R-A special session. The Federal Reimbursement Allowance is a critical funding mechanism for Missouri's Medicaid program. The Senate Democratic leader says his caucus won't suspend rules "that would allow Republicans to more quickly push through a bill blocking birth control for women." Warrensburg Republican State Senator Denny Hoskins disputes the birth control comments, saying there's nothing in the governor's special session call that "has anything to do with birth control," whether that's birth control pills or condoms.
(St. Louis, MO) -- St. Louis Circuit Judge Bryan Hettenbach says he will decide by July 2nd whether to allow a special prosecutor to step aside. Gerard Carmody was has been handling the perjury and evidence tampering case against former F-B-I agent William Don Tisaby. Defense attorneys say they want Carmody to be sanctioned. Tisaby was hired to investigate former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens. He’s accused of lying in a 2018 deposition just before Greitens went on trial.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Prosecutors say prison inmate Kevin Strickland didn’t commit a triple murder that has kept him in prison for four decades. Despite that, Missouri Governor Mike Parson says he’s not sure Strickland is innocent. Parson says he’s looked at the case several times, but he points out that no court has found Strickland innocent. Federal prosecutors, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, a Jackson County judge, and the prosecutors who convicted Strickland all say he should be exonerated.
(Zwingle, IA) -- Authorities in three states worked together to finally bring a 39-year-old Chicago man into custody so he can face federal charges. Untavious Davenport is waiting to be extradited to Missouri after his arrest in a rural area of Iowa. A federal grand jury indicted Davenport last year on drug charges. U-S Marshals took him into custody Wednesday in Zwingle, Iowa. Davenport was indicted after an extensive investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration.
(Sedalia, MO) -- Authorities are searching for a 44-year-old man who escaped from a prison work-release job. Jason Laird went missing Tuesday while working at the Missouri State Fairgrounds. Sedalia police say Laired may have stolen a truck from a Missouri Department of Transportation maintenance shed. Police were informed about the escape at about 6:00 a-m. Authorities say Laird should be considered armed and dangerous. He was serving seven years at the Tipton Correctional Center for burglary, stealing, and several additional charges.