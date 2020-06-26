(Jefferson City, MO) -- The director of the Missouri Department of Transportation tells lawmakers the coronavirus pandemic has had an impact on his state agency of up to 100 million dollars. Patrick McKenna testified before the Joint Committee on Transportation Oversight Thursday. He blames declines in motor fuel tax revenues, license registration fees and the motor vehicle sales tax. McKenna says Mo-DOT has reduced discretionary purchases for non-construction business and, in March, placed an executive review on all new hiring. He says some cuts may be necessary soon.
(Kansas City, MO) -- A Columbia murder suspect has been taken into custody by Kansas City police. Thirty-eight-year-old Bobby Dawson is one of two men accused of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Investigators say Dawson and 49-year-old Robert Junior Johnson killed a man last May. Johnson was arrested two weeks ago as an accomplice. It’s believed that Dawson was the one who fired the shots that killed 36-year-old Rod Jamal Jones.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri public school districts will get to decide whether to require students and staff to wear masks when classes restart this fall. During a Capitol press conference, state Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven (van-DEE-ven) says the state is not mandating them to wear masks to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Vandeven says class sizes could also be smaller when schools start back up in August. That decision will also be left up to local districts.
(Undated) -- A St. Louis County native is taking another spacewalk today. Astronaut Bob Behnken is changing out all the batteries on one of the International Space Station channels. Banken started the job at 6:35 a-m this (Friday) morning. His work was streamed live on the NASA website. Since joining NASA 20 years ago, Behnken has logged more than 37 hours of spacewalk time.
(Springfield, MO) -- Authorities in Springfield say a man jailed for a fatal shooting has been released after two days. Daniel Smith was cleaning out a house on Springfield’s west side Tuesday for the property owner when the evicted tenant showed up. As the two men were arguing, Smith shot Alexander Goeman to death. The shooting is still being investigated, but no charges have been filed against Smith.