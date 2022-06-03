(Sedalia, MO) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol is looking for witnesses to the deadly police shooting of a suspect Sunday night in Sedalia. Officers responded to report of a man with a gun and say 22-year-old Masen Moore tried to run away before firing shots at police. Troopers say an officer returned fire, striking Moore who later died in the hospital. No one else was injured in the shooting.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Three members of the St. Louis Board of Alderman are in trouble with the feds. A federal grand jury has indicted St. Louis Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed, Alderman Jeffrey Boyd, and Alderman John Collins-Muhammed for a series of federal charges related to corruption and a bribery scheme. In the 66-page indictment, they are accused of taking bribes in exchange for using their power to do political favors for certain businesses. Collins-Muhammed abruptly resigned last month.
(Springfield, MO) -- It’s twelve years in prison without parole for a former assistant principal at Nixa Junior High School. Colby Fronterhouse of Springfield pleaded guilty to one count of receiving and distributing child pornography while he was employed at the junior high school. The 42-year-old was seeking and received pictures of a 13-year-old boy by posing online as a teenage girl.
(Springfield, MO) -- A Springfield man is looking at 15 to 50 years in federal prison for sexually assaulting a child and recording the abuse on his cell phone. William Shane Berg admitted Thursday to the abuse of the fifth grader and making videos of the crimes. Authorities also found video files of child sex abuse pornography that Berg downloaded from the internet. The 49-year-old Berg pleaded guilty to one count of the sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of receiving child pornography over the internet.
(Kansas City, MO) -- A Kansas City-area man is set to serve eleven years in federal prison for dealing fentanyl from his apartment near a high school and illegally possessing a firearm. Twenty-two-year-old David Ramirez admitted that he took part in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in March and April of 2021. During a search of his apartment, law enforcement found a plastic bag that contained nearly 200 (184) counterfeit oxycodone pills that were actually fentanyl. They also found a handgun with a loaded magazine, four additional magazines and ammunition, and more than 12-thousand dollars ($12,340) in cash.