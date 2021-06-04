(Columbia, MO) -- Special Olympics Missouri will hold its summer games this weekend. Athletes will participate in sports like volleyball, powerlifting, track and field, and water sports. The games will be hosted on Saturday at Hickman High School in Columbia. The annual summer games have not been held since 2018. A 2019 tornado damaging the new Special Olympics building in Jefferson City and the pandemic led the organization to pull the plug on the games the past two years.
(Warsaw, MO) -- U-S Senator Roy Blunt says local businesses are being hurt by shortages in labor and in raw materials. The Missouri Republican has been visiting businesses across southwest Missouri, including vacation destinations and boating companies. Blunt says Branson vacation destination Silver Dollar City has been trying to hire 150 employees for three weeks. Blunt supports the governor's decision to end federal assistance to unemployment benefits. He says unemployment benefits have been so high that people have been reluctant to go to work.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The lawsuit filed against St. Louis County over its COVID-19 pandemic response has been dropped by the state. Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed the lawsuit May 11th. County officials had called the suit a political ploy by the Republican Schmitt who is running for the U-S Senate seat being vacated by Roy Blunt. Schmitt voluntarily dismissed it Thursday. Just days after he filed the suit the county started lifting regulations it had in place to slow the spread of the virus.
(Houston, MO) -- A southern Missouri man has been charged with first-degree murder in a fatal stabbing case. In Texas County, 38-year-old Adam Tyler Reams of Houston is accused of the attack that happened early Wednesday morning. Houston police say they found 30-year-old Billy J. Hayes Junior suffering from multiple stab wounds at about 1:00 a-m. Three witnesses were questioned. Reams was already in custody after being arrested at his home for a domestic violence incident. He’s being held without bond at the Texas County Jail.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Democratic state lawmakers from the St. Louis and Kansas City areas are speaking out about Republican efforts involving the police. Their Republican counterparts have asked Governor Mike Parson to call a special session to put a stop to local governments wanting to defund their police departments. The Democrats say that’s “disrespectful.” They say the lawmakers don’t live there but they want to tell local officials that they knew what’s better for them. The governor’s office says there hasn’t been a decision on whether to call a special session.