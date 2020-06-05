(St. Louis, MO) -- Around a hundred people marched down Martin Luther King Junior Drive to honor the retired St. Louis police captain killed trying to fend off pawn shop looters. Police John Hayden joined the crowd of mourners Thursday afternoon to commemorate David Dorn. His family led the March to End Violence and several police officers joined Chief Hayden along the walk. Dorn was friends with the owner of Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry and was trying to protect it when he was fatally shot during unrest early Tuesday.
(Washington, DC) -- U-S Senator Roy Blunt says the White House is set to announce progress on developing COVID-19 vaccines this week. The Missouri Republican says a handful of candidates -- out of a few thousand -- will get federal support to develop a sought-after immunization to the virus that has killed more than 386-thousand people worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. Blunt says in the government's public-private partnership with drug companies, the outcome must be "available to people at a price they can afford."
(Washington, DC) -- Senator Josh Hawley is calling for new leadership at the U-S Small Business Administration. Missouri's junior senator says he has gotten no answers about the delay of COVID-19 disaster loans after Missouri farmers and small businesses have been waiting for weeks for funding. Hawley says he's questioned S-B-A Administrator Jovita Carranza and spoken with President Trump about his frustrations. He added, “they are not getting it done. Unless I see some change here, I think it’s time to consider new leadership.”
(Fort Leonard Wood, MO) -- Officials at Fort Leonard Wood are identifying the civilian killed Tuesday in an accident. The Department of Army says Oric Arnold was conducting crane operations at an equipment yard when the incident happened. Arnold was taken to General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital where he died. Arnold was an employee of Fort Leonard Wood's Logistics Readiness Center. Another worker injured in the accident was treated and released. Investigators are still looking into the cause.
(Joplin, MO) -- Southwest Missouri authorities suspect child abuse in the death of a two-year-old boy in Joplin. Police say Jameson Long was not breathing when officers arrived Tuesday evening. Long was taken to Children's Hospital in Kansas City where he died. A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with his death.